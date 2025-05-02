Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms Sivert Heltne Nilsen eye injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms Sivert Heltne Nilsen eye injury blow

As well as the Heltne Nilsen update, Aberdeen manager Thelin also delivered a timeline for the return of centre-back Kristers Tobers from a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is ruled out for the rest of the season with an eye injury.

The Norwegian has been sidelined for two months with the injury suffered during a training session.

Signed last summer from SK Brann, the 33-year-old has been a key player for Thelin this season.

However, he will miss the climax of the battle for third place and the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 15: Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen looks dejected at full time during a William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium, on January 15, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Thelin hopes the influential midfielder will recover in time to start pre-season training with the Dons after the summer break.

He said: “Sivert is going to be ruled out for the rest of the season and then let’s see for how long a time.

“I think it’s going quite well, but it’s just the timeline.

“It’s too short, so it’s not going to be ready for the last games – not even the final.

“But hopefully he is ready for the pre-season.

“Everything is going as well as it could be.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda (L) and Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen (C) during the 1-0 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
“When players get injuries you know how much it means for them as they contribute to the team.

“Their life is having to push in training every day, looking forward to the games.

“But the way of football sometimes, and in life in general, is you get setbacks.

“You get some problems you need to solve and sometimes you can grow with that also and we have to support each other.”

Midfielder returns to Aberdeen from Norway

Thelin granted Heltne Nilsen permission to return to Norway while he focused on  recovery from the injury.

The midfielder is now back in the Granite City.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “He arrived back on Monday.

“He wants to train, but he can’t right now.”

Meanwhile, centre-back Kristers Tobers has ramped up his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has ruled him out for two months.

Tobers steps up rehabilitation

A £600,000 signing from Swiss club Grasshoppers in the January window, Tobers last featured for the Dons in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on March 2.

The 24-year-old will miss Saturday’s clash at St Mirren, but could be in contention for the trip to Rangers the following weekend.

Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Kristers is in full training this week, but he needs some more time so he doesn’t get any setbacks

“At least he’s training full with the team now.”

Conversation