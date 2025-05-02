Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals when he will inform players of contract decisions

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he will make decisions on players’ futures in the week between the league ending and the Scottish Cup final.

The future for a number of players is up in the air with contracts set to expire at the end of the season and the Dons having an option to buy on some loan deals.

Aberdeen’s final league game of the season is against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, May 17.

They then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 24 at Hampden.

Thelin will deliver clarity to players on their future during the week before the final in a bid to be “fair to everyone involved”.

Full-back Jack MacKenzie and keepers Ross Doohan and Tom Ritchie are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen were in talks with MacKenzie regarding a new contract but there has been no resolution.

Right to buy options on loan players

The Dons have right to buy options on loan players Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels who were both secured in the January transfer window.

Belgian club Charleroi recently triggered a clause to extend striker Dabbagh’s contract.

Dabbagh’s deal was set to expire this summer but Charleroi have extended that to the summer of 2026.

Palestine international Dabbagh has scored four goals during his loan spell.

The 26-year-old netted the winner in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final triumph against Hearts.

Winger Okkels is on loan from English Championship club Preston North End.

It is understood Preston would look for a £1million fee for Okkels in the summer.

Thelin said: “There is work going on but we also respect that it’s big decisions for everyone to take regarding their future.

“We’re going to talk about that after the league is played when we have a week before the Scottish Cup final.

“That’s when we will focus on the squad and what’s going to happen with the players.

“Because we have to be fair to everyone involved.

“Right now we are focusing on this interesting period in the league, then let’s see what happens.”

Aberdeen will bid to maintain the momentum in their fight to finish third in the Premiership when facing St Mirren away on Saturday.

Reward for winger Shayden Morris

Winger Shayden Morris will go into the clash in Paisley on a high having scooped the player of the year gong at the club’s awards ceremony on Thursday.

Morris struggled to get game time last season under Barry Robson and then interim boss Neil Warnock.

The 23-year-old winger has reignited his Pittodrie career under Thelin’s guidance.

Thelin said: “I see how much effort Shayden puts in as part of his journey.

“Sometimes he was struggling but he came back even stronger and that is his mentality.

“That’s the thing of a footballer as a career is never straightforward.

“Hopefully the trend line for Shayden will continue to be higher and higher.

“He wants to improve and learn even more and is talking when we have meetings.

“He’s also a nice character and it was great to see him with all the emotions he showed when receiving his prize.

“We are all really happy for him.”

Aberdeen are in the midst of a resurgence in form having lost only once in 12 games in all competitions, to Celtic.

Focus on ending St Mirren hoodoo

To maintain the recent form the Reds must end a win drought in Paisley stretching back seven years.

Aberdeen are winless in their last nine league visits to St Mirren having drawn three and lost six.

The Reds’ last won in Paisley in December 2018 (2-1) under Derek McInnes.

St Mirren have also won both of their last two matches against Aberdeen.

The Paisley club last won three in a row against the Reds in July 2011.

Thelin said: “The team is really ready for this game and we know what we have to do.

“We have to try everything we can to take the points and then go to the next game and do it again.

“We try to be better because we want to bring a higher level of performance all the time.

“Everybody knows what is in front of us and what we need to do.

“Of course we have an opponent on the other side and St Mirren are confident and have skills.

“To be a top team we have to take points in a lot of grounds during the season.

“I think the team is ready for taking these steps in the last games.”