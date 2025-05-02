Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals when he will inform players of contract decisions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals when he will inform players of contract decisions

Aberdeen boss Thelin has confirmed a date when decisions will be made on the futures of players set to go out of contract and with options to buy on their loan deals.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Theiln during a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the trip to St Mirren.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed he will make decisions on players’ futures in the week between the league ending and the Scottish Cup final.

The future for a number of players is up in the air with contracts set to expire at the end of the season and the Dons having an option to buy on some loan deals.

Aberdeen’s final league game of the season is against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, May 17.

They then face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, May 24 at Hampden.

Oday Dabbagh celebrates his late winner for Aberdeen against Hearts. Image: SNS
Thelin will deliver clarity to players on their future during the week before the final in a bid to be “fair to everyone involved”.

Full-back Jack MacKenzie and keepers Ross Doohan and Tom Ritchie are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen were in talks with MacKenzie regarding a new contract but there has been no resolution.

Right to buy options on loan players

The Dons have right to buy options on loan players Oday Dabbagh and Jeppe Okkels who were both secured in the January transfer window.

Belgian club Charleroi recently triggered a clause to extend striker Dabbagh’s contract.

Dabbagh’s deal was set to expire this summer but Charleroi have extended that to the summer of 2026.

Scott Tiffoney of Dundee and Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels in action. Image: Shutterstock
Palestine international Dabbagh has scored four goals during his loan spell.

The 26-year-old netted the winner in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final triumph against Hearts.

Winger Okkels is on loan from English Championship club Preston North End.

It is understood Preston would look for a £1million fee for Okkels in the summer.

Thelin said: “There is work going on but we also respect that it’s big decisions for everyone to take regarding their future.

“We’re going to talk about that after the league is played when we have a week before the Scottish Cup final.

“That’s when we will focus on the squad and what’s going to happen with the players.

“Because we have to be fair to everyone involved.

“Right now we are focusing on this interesting period in the league, then  let’s see what happens.”

Aberdeen will bid to maintain the momentum in their fight to finish third in the Premiership when facing St Mirren away on Saturday.

Reward for winger Shayden Morris

Winger Shayden Morris will go into the clash in Paisley on a high having scooped the player of the year gong at the club’s awards ceremony on Thursday.

Morris struggled to get game time last season under Barry Robson and then interim boss Neil Warnock.

The Aberdeen squad with Player of the Year Shayden Morris at the front pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
The 23-year-old winger has reignited his Pittodrie career under Thelin’s guidance.

Thelin said: “I see how much effort Shayden puts in as part of his journey.

“Sometimes he was struggling but he came back even stronger and that is his mentality.

“That’s the thing of a footballer as a career is never straightforward.

“Hopefully the trend line for Shayden will continue to be higher and higher.

Shayden Morris during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
“He wants to improve and learn even more and is talking when we have meetings.

“He’s also a nice character and it was great to see him with all the emotions he showed when receiving his prize.

“We are all really happy for him.”

Aberdeen are in the midst of a resurgence in form having lost only once in 12 games in all competitions, to Celtic.

Focus on ending St Mirren hoodoo

To maintain the recent form the Reds must end a win drought in Paisley stretching back seven years.

Aberdeen are winless in their last nine league visits to St Mirren having drawn three and lost six.

Jack Milne, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson and Kevin Nisbet (L-R) during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
The Reds’ last won in Paisley in December 2018 (2-1) under Derek McInnes.

St Mirren have also won both of their last two matches against Aberdeen.

The Paisley club last won three in a row against the Reds in July 2011.

Thelin said: “The team is really ready for this game and we know what we have to do.

“We have to try everything we can to take the points and then go to the next game and do it again.

“We try to be better because we want to bring a higher level of performance all the time.

“Everybody knows what is in front of us and what we need to do.

“Of course we have an opponent on the other side and St Mirren are confident and have skills.

“To be a top team we have to take points in a lot of  grounds during the season.

“I think the team is ready for taking these steps in the last games.”

