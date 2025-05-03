St Mirren 1 Aberdeen 0: Boss Jimmy Thelin’s reaction after damaging loss in battle to finish third

Defiant boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen will “keep believing” they can win the battle to finish third in the Premiership.

The Dons’ eight game unbeaten run in all competitions ground to a halt with a 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target with St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron netting the decisive goal with a volley in the 60th minute.

The defeat is a hammer blow to Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Third placed Hibs capitalised to move three points clear of the Dons with a 2-1 win against Dundee United.

With Rangers away and Celtic at home the next two games for Thelin’s side this was a fixture Aberdeen could not afford to lose in the hunt for third.

Thelin said: “We have to improve and move on.

“It is not over yet.

“We have three more difficult games to play and you have to keep believing until the end of the season and keep going.

“It was a tight game.

“I don’ t think we did enough to deserve to win but I’m not sure we were so bad as to deserve to lose.

“It was one of those games where you needed to do something special to win it.

“We did a lot of good things and were almost there sometimes but not quite enough to deserve to win it.”

Paisley continues to be a nightmare venue for the Reds who have not won in the league away against St Mirren since December 2018.

Thelin addresses disallowed goal

In the last 10 Premiership away games at St Mirren the Reds have taken only three points from a possible 30, with seven defeats and three draws.

The Buddies have now won three consecutive league games against the Dons for the first time since 2011.

Aberdeen had a goal by Jeppe Okkels chalked off for offside following a VAR review in the first half.

Thelin said: “It looked like a goal at first but then it went to VAR and we have to trust the referee.

“I will have another look at it then and have a think about it then.

“Now we have to improve some areas in our away games to deserve to win.

“Today it was not there but also credit to St Mirren for the way we played.”

Devlin’s first start for three months

Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin returned to the starting line-up in one of two changes from the team that won 1-0 against Hibs.

A regular first team-starter in the first 18 months since signing for the Dons in summer 2023 Devlin has had limited game recently.

January signing Alexander Jensen, a £545,000 capture from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna, has been preferred in the right-back position.

Devlin came in for his first start since a 2-0 loss away at Hibs on February 1.

Jensen was ruled out by injury.

Thelin said: “Alexander has some small issues so lets see if he is ready for the next game.

“Or maybe a little bit later because he has some issue in the quads so lets see. ”

Asked if Jensen would be fit for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May, 24, Thelin said: “I think he can be back earlier than that but today was too early.”

In the other change Jeppe Okkels, on loan from Preston North End, came in to replace Pape Gueye who dropped to the bench.

In his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation Thelin started a trio of wingers in the attacking three behind striker Kevin Nisbet.

Finnish international Topi Keskinen played through the middle with Shayden Morris on the right and Okkels on the left.

Aberdeen goal by Okkels disallowed

Aberdeen created the first opportunity in the seventh minute when Leighton Clarkson flashed a low 22 yard drive inches wide.

The Dons had a goal disallowed in the 25th minute when Okkels volleyed in from 10 yards at the back post.

Following a lengthy VAR review where referee Ross Hardie went to the pitch side monitor the goal was chalked off for hand-gall by Kevin Nisbet in the build up.

However, Nisbet appeared to be impeded by Alex Gogic in the penalty area in a coming together that led to any hand-ball.

On the half-hour mark Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov blocked a low 15 yard drive by Mark O’Hara.

Aberdeen rocked by Mandron volley

St Mirren went ahead in the 60th minute when Mikael Mandron controlled a delivery from O’Hara with his chest.

Mandron then volleyed into the corner to punish slack defending as the attacker was given far too much time and space in the box.

In the 70th minute Mats Knoester met a Graeme Shinnie corner but his 12 yard glancing header flew wide of the far post.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 6, Dorrington 7 (Gueye 83), Knoester 6, Shinnie 6; Palaversa 5 (Boyd 83), Clarkson 6 (McGrath 55); Morris 6, Keskinen 5 (Dabbagh 65), Okkels 6 (Polvara 55); Nisbet 6

Subs not used: Doohan, MacKenzie, Milne, Ambrose.

ST MIRREN (3-5-2): Hemming 6; Fraser 6, Gogic 7, Taylor 7; Alebiosu 6, Phillips 6, Smyth 6 (Boyd-Munce 67), O’Hara 7 (Scott 79), John; Ayunga 4 (Idowu 46), Mandron 7

Subs not used: Urminsky, Iacovitti, Tanser, Kiltie, McMenamin, Oseni.

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 7,587 (1,485 Aberdeen)

Man-of-the-Match: Mark O’Hara (St Mirren)