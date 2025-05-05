Aberdeen fan view: A strangely limp display given so much was at stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: A strangely limp display given so much was at stake

Chris Crighton reflects on Aberdeen's 1-0 loss at St Mirren.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

As the Scottish league programme winds down and holidays draw near, there may have been many supporters across the nation this weekend witnessing performances more aimless and insipid than they might otherwise expect.

Aberdeen’s, though, would not have anticipated being among them.

With the stakes high and the margin for error negligible, this should have been a day for the Dons to come out fighting and attempt to seize control of their destiny.

Instead they left Paisley having failed to register not only a point but even so much as a shot on target, putting their European entry stage for next season back into the melting pot. Dundee United will have a chance to turn up the heat before the Reds are next in action, with the final day meeting at Tannadice looking ever more like a winner-takes-all battle.

Despite Saturday’s loss it remains, surely, a question of when Aberdeen secure one of the five European tickets rather than if, such is the sequence of compounding results which it would take to place them beneath St Mirren.

But it now seems likely it will take Hampden heroics for it to be the one for the box seat; instead they face the prospect of a restricted view of the league phase.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has plenty to ponder. Image: SNS.

They can have no realistic complaints, for even when they have been on lengthy spurts of success these pedestrian, unthreatening afternoons have always been lurking around the corner.

Teams have simply not found it frightening or uncomfortable enough to face Aberdeen for large parts of the season.

Too often they have failed to take the initiative in matches, particularly those in which they would have been favoured to make the running. That, having installed a relatively sound foundation, will be the challenge for year two of the Jimmy Thelin project.

