Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen have thrown third away – but I’d still rate Jimmy Thelin’s debut season as a good one

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is right – the Dons probably do need to win all three of their remaining matches to have any chance of catching Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

There’s no getting away from it – Saturday’s 1-0 loss at St Mirren was a massive blow for Jimmy Thelin’s side… and one which has likely handed third place to Hibs.

Having done so well to get back level with Hibs, the Dons have passed the initiative right back to the Hibees with only three games remaining, and I’m struggling to see how my old club can pip David Gray’s side to a third-place finish now.

Hibs’ superior goal difference means the gap is effectively four points in the race for third and one more win for them would leave Aberdeen needing seven points for their last three games to finish ahead of their rivals.

Mitov believes a flawless finish is required.

You never know what can happen when both clubs have to face Celtic and Rangers in two of their remaining league games, but it would be a stunning finish if Aberdeen were to pull this off.

Securing fourth should be the immediate aim

If I was the Dons manager, I’d have my focus on ensuring the team hold on to fourth spot.

That’s still very much in the balance and there is work to be done to ensure Aberdeen finish ahead of Dundee United, who are three points behind them in fifth place.

St Mirren’s win against Aberdeen on Saturday means they still have hopes of catching United, too, so there’s still work to be done for the four European contenders chasing the three spots on offer.

Aberdeen need two points from their last three games to secure a place in Europe next season, while the Buddies go to Tannadice on Saturday for a game they simply have to win if they hope to catch Jim Goodwin’s side, so the stakes are massive this weekend.

It shows the split does work that we’re having meaningful games this late into the season and it’s shaping up to be an exciting finish to the season – but it’s vital the Dons hold their nerve in these last three games and get over the line.

We cannot forget Scottish Cup glory against Celtic in the final on May 24 would also mean Aberdeen walk away with guaranteed European group stage football next season.

Mid-season malaise should not define Aberdeen’s season

Now we’re into the final month of the campaign, I find myself looking back on the season as a whole for the Dons and I think it’s been a good one overall.

The mid-season collapse where they simply couldn’t buy a win was horrible, but Aberdeen have come out the other side of that and on the whole there has been a lot to like about this term.

I think most Dons would have happily taken a return to Europe and three trips to Hampden before a ball was kicked in July from Thelin’s first season in charge.

Nobody could have predicted the start Aberdeen made, or what followed during the winter, but the important bit is that the team has come through it and the experience will stand them in good stead for next season.

Remember, Thelin has been at pains to state this is year one of his three-year plan as manager when he arrived in Scotland last summer, and he has repeated it several times during the season.

Well, if Europe and a chance at winning the Scottish Cup is where he has taken this team in his debut season, then he is setting a high bar for what is to come.

Pressure is mounting at Ross County

I’m beginning to fear the worst for Ross County.

I had high hopes for the Staggies against a Hearts side in disarray following the departure of their second boss this season in Neil Critchley, but the Jambos romped to a 3-1 victory in Dingwall on Saturday.

The defeat was the sixth on the bounce for County and leaves Don Cowie’s side deep in the relegation mire with three games remaining.

Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone has become the biggest game of the season for County.

A win consigns Saints to the Championship and will give County a huge lift as they bid to finish ahead of Dundee and avoid the play-off.

But a defeat at McDiarmid Park is unthinkable. The gap at the bottom would be down to three points with two games left to play and give Simo Valakari’s side a real shot in the arm of pulling off the great escape.

For County, it would be a crushing blow.

I’m not convinced the play-offs are going to be so forgiving this year either – Livingston look a real threat, but Ayr United and Partick Thistle are no pushovers themselves.

Whoever reaches the final from the Championship will be a serious threat to the team who finish 11th.

Busy summer ahead at Caley Thistle

Scott Kellacher’s decision to put his break on hold to focus on squad retention bodes well for his future as Caley Thistle manager.

I said last week making his interim role permanent should be the first order of business for incoming chairman Alan Savage.

Savage won’t take control until later this month, but it is clear to me Scott has been given the go-ahead to start planning for next season.

That’s important and sorely needed as there is a lot of work to be done at Caledonian Stadium.

The dust has just settled on the 2024-25 season for Caley Jags, but a busy and important summer lies ahead for the club.