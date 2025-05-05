Aberdeen FC slam ‘unacceptable’ chants as hate crime investigation launched

Aberdeen FC have slammed an “unacceptable” chant sung by Dons fans.

The song prompted a hate crime investigation to be launched after Saturday’s match against St Mirren.

Dons officials have apologised to the supporter affected after a video showing away fans aiming abuse at a disabled St Mirren fan was shared on social media.

Police confirmed yesterday that they have launched a hate crime investigation into the chants made at the Reds’ 1-0 defeat in Paisley.

Posters on social media branded the chants “sick” and “unacceptable”.

Now, Aberdeen FC have confirmed they will be assisting cops in their search for those responsible.

They have labelled the chant “totally unacceptable,” in a statement.

An Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “We are aware of a clip that has circulated on social media from Saturday’s match at the SMISA Stadium.

“The chant is totally unacceptable and not befitting the outstanding Aberdeen support that we experience from the vast majority, both at Pittodrie and on the road.

“We would like to apologise to the St Mirren fan involved and will work with the relevant authorities to assist in their investigation.”

Police launch investigation after Aberdeen hate crime

Police want to trace those involved.

Inspector Megan Logan of Paisley police office said: “This was a despicable action. We are keen to trace the individuals involved.

“Anyone with information on those involved is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2164.”

The game ended 1-0 St Mirren. A Mikael Mandron strike was enough to dent the Dons’ hopes of a third-place finish.