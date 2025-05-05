Aberdeen FC slam ‘unacceptable’ chants as hate crime investigation launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC slam ‘unacceptable’ chants as hate crime investigation launched

The Dons have apologised to those affected by 'sick' chants in Paisley.

By Graham Fleming
The Dons have slammed the "unacceptable" chant. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS Group
Aberdeen FC have slammed an “unacceptable” chant sung by Dons fans.

The song prompted a hate crime investigation to be launched after Saturday’s match against St Mirren.

Dons officials have apologised to the supporter affected after a video showing away fans aiming abuse at a disabled St Mirren fan was shared on social media.

Police confirmed yesterday that they have launched a hate crime investigation into the chants made at the Reds’ 1-0 defeat in Paisley.

Posters on social media branded the chants “sick” and “unacceptable”.

Now, Aberdeen FC have confirmed they will be assisting cops in their search for those responsible.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership.
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

They have labelled the chant “totally unacceptable,” in a statement.

An Aberdeen FC spokesperson said: “We are aware of a clip that has circulated on social media from Saturday’s match at the SMISA Stadium.

“The chant is totally unacceptable and not befitting the outstanding Aberdeen support that we experience from the vast majority, both at Pittodrie and on the road.

“We would like to apologise to the St Mirren fan involved and will work with the relevant authorities to assist in their investigation.”

Police launch investigation after Aberdeen hate crime

Police want to trace those involved.

Inspector Megan Logan of Paisley police office said: “This was a despicable action. We are keen to trace the individuals involved.

“Anyone with information on those involved is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2164.”

The game ended 1-0 St Mirren. A Mikael Mandron strike was enough to dent the Dons’ hopes of a third-place finish.

Conversation