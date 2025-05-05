Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin tells Nicky Devlin to ‘keep pushing’ – after ‘different reasons’ keep him out of Dons line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin tells Nicky Devlin to ‘keep pushing’ – after ‘different reasons’ keep him out of Dons line-up

Thelin was speaking after Scotland international Devlin returned to the Aberdeen starting line-up for the first time in three month in the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren.

St Mirren's Richard Taylor and Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action in Paisley.
Image: SNS.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin to continue fighting for a starting slot.

Devlin was a near ever-present in the starting XI in his first 18 months at Pittodrie following his arrival in summer 2023.

Last season Devlin started 51 games for the Dons, with only two appearances off the bench.

Then, Devlin’s form earlier this season earned him a first call-up to the Scotland squad and a debut cap in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal in October.

However, the 31-year has lost the Aberdeen right-back slot to January transfer window signing Alexander Jensen in recent months.

Jensen was was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000, in a fee which could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

St Mirren's Mark O'Hara and Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin in action during the 1-0 loss in Paisley. Image: SNS
Image: SNS.

Danish defender Jensen had started 15 straight games for the Dons – but was ruled out of the 1-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday with a quad muscle injury.

Devlin’s ‘important role’ for Thelin

With Jensen out, Devlin returned to the starting line-up for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Hibs on February 1.

Thelin praised Devlin for a solid shift and urged him to keep scrapping for a regular start again.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin receives treatment before being forced off by injury in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Image: SNS.

He said: “Nicky has played an important role over the season.

“Everybody always wants to play, of course.

“Nicky has had problems for different reasons: injury, suspension and form.

“He was good against St Mirren and Nicky was really important for us at the beginning of the season.

“That is why you have a squad.

“Everybody has to contribute, otherwise it is impossible to be up at the top end of the table.

“Everyone has to compete and keep pushing each other.”

Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership suffered a blow with the damaging loss at St Mirren.

Thelin on lack of shots on target against St Mirren

Third-placed Hibs capitalised by winning 2-1 against Dundee United to move three points clear of the Dons.

The Easter Road club also hold a superior goal difference over Thelin’s Reds with only three league games remaining.

Thelin was left frustrated at the lack of cutting edge in attack from his side in Paisley.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target against St Mirren as an eight game unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores in a 1-0 win against Aberdeen in Paisley.
Image: Shutterstock

Next up for the Dons is a trip to second-placed Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Thelin will demand his attack sharpen up for the must-win trip to Govan.

He said: “We need to improve some parts when we play away.

“Against St Mirren we were close sometimes when we arrived in the right spaces.

“However, with the final passes, there was some miscommunication inside the box.

“We arrived, but they didn’t find each other – as the last pass wasn’t there.

“That can happen sometimes and that is why it was looking like a typical 0-0 game.

“We have to do more to create more chances as the timing in the box was not there against St Mirren.

“We tried to do something, but it didn’t happen against a team that defended well.

“It was a game where someone had to do something extra to get the winning goal or get something from a set-play.

“Also we didn’t arrive the way we wanted with crosses.

“We need to improve with the way we attack.

“However, we have done a lot of things really well for more or less the last month.”

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkel scores but it is ruled out for a handball in the buildup against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Image: SNS.

Aberdeen travel to Glasgow on Sunday to face a Rangers side suffering a crisis in home form.

Focus switches to Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers‘ 1-1 draw with Celtic at the weekend extended a winless slump at Ibrox to seven games.

It is the longest run without victory at home in the club’s history.

Thelin said: “We have to take the challenge and focus on the next game against Rangers – to get better away from home and try to get the three points.”

