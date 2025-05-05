Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin tells Nicky Devlin to ‘keep pushing’ – after ‘different reasons’ keep him out of Dons line-up

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has challenged Scotland international right-back Nicky Devlin to continue fighting for a starting slot.

Devlin was a near ever-present in the starting XI in his first 18 months at Pittodrie following his arrival in summer 2023.

Last season Devlin started 51 games for the Dons, with only two appearances off the bench.

Then, Devlin’s form earlier this season earned him a first call-up to the Scotland squad and a debut cap in a 0-0 Nations League draw with Portugal in October.

However, the 31-year has lost the Aberdeen right-back slot to January transfer window signing Alexander Jensen in recent months.

Jensen was was secured from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000, in a fee which could rise to £839,000 (€1million) with add-ons, if certain milestones are met.

Danish defender Jensen had started 15 straight games for the Dons – but was ruled out of the 1-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday with a quad muscle injury.

Devlin’s ‘important role’ for Thelin

With Jensen out, Devlin returned to the starting line-up for the first time since a 2-0 loss at Hibs on February 1.

Thelin praised Devlin for a solid shift and urged him to keep scrapping for a regular start again.

He said: “Nicky has played an important role over the season.

“Everybody always wants to play, of course.

“Nicky has had problems for different reasons: injury, suspension and form.

“He was good against St Mirren and Nicky was really important for us at the beginning of the season.

“That is why you have a squad.

“Everybody has to contribute, otherwise it is impossible to be up at the top end of the table.

“Everyone has to compete and keep pushing each other.”

Aberdeen’s bid to finish third in the Premiership suffered a blow with the damaging loss at St Mirren.

Thelin on lack of shots on target against St Mirren

Third-placed Hibs capitalised by winning 2-1 against Dundee United to move three points clear of the Dons.

The Easter Road club also hold a superior goal difference over Thelin’s Reds with only three league games remaining.

Thelin was left frustrated at the lack of cutting edge in attack from his side in Paisley.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target against St Mirren as an eight game unbeaten run in all competitions ended.

Next up for the Dons is a trip to second-placed Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Thelin will demand his attack sharpen up for the must-win trip to Govan.

He said: “We need to improve some parts when we play away.

“Against St Mirren we were close sometimes when we arrived in the right spaces.

“However, with the final passes, there was some miscommunication inside the box.

“We arrived, but they didn’t find each other – as the last pass wasn’t there.

“That can happen sometimes and that is why it was looking like a typical 0-0 game.

“We have to do more to create more chances as the timing in the box was not there against St Mirren.

“We tried to do something, but it didn’t happen against a team that defended well.

“It was a game where someone had to do something extra to get the winning goal or get something from a set-play.

“Also we didn’t arrive the way we wanted with crosses.

“We need to improve with the way we attack.

“However, we have done a lot of things really well for more or less the last month.”

Aberdeen travel to Glasgow on Sunday to face a Rangers side suffering a crisis in home form.

Focus switches to Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers‘ 1-1 draw with Celtic at the weekend extended a winless slump at Ibrox to seven games.

It is the longest run without victory at home in the club’s history.

Thelin said: “We have to take the challenge and focus on the next game against Rangers – to get better away from home and try to get the three points.”