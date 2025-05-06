Willie Miller: The priority position boss Jimmy Thelin must strengthen in summer transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: The priority position boss Jimmy Thelin must strengthen in summer transfer window

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller pinpoints the position boss Jimmy Thelin must address in the summer transfer window to take his team to the next level.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin must sign an experienced No. 10 during the summer transfer window.

The No. 10 has been a missing position all season as there has been no stand-out candidate who can play up there and also link up with the midfield.

No player has stepped up to make the No.10 position his own this season.

Pape Gueye has been used there recently in behind striker Kevin Nisbet, but I don’t think Gueye fills the position properly.

Thelin is experimenting with players in that No. 10 position and fielded winger Topi Keskinen in that role in the 1-0 loss at St Mirren.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen during the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen during the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS.

I can understand what Thelin was trying to do by playing Keskinen off Nisbet.

However, I don’t think it worked as I didn’t see the link-play and the two in midfield became isolated.

I’m not sure if Keskinen is the type of player who wants to come off and link with the other two midfield players to allow the wide players to get on the ball.

Keskinen’s influence needed out wide

Thelin has brought an identity to the team and a formation he likes to play – but you need the right personnel.

The area in behind Nisbet didn’t appear to suit Keskinen, and Aberdeen also missed the Finnish international’s influence running down the left hand side.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Keskinen is a powerful runner who gets Aberdeen up the park and carries a threat.

If Keskinen and Shayden Morris can deliver their threat consistently, the Dons have a powerful force.

Winger Jeppe Okkels is still trying to find his game since coming in on loan from Preston North End during the January transfer window.

We still don’t know what will happen with on-loan Millwall striker Nisbet beyond the end of the summer.

Aberdeen’s potential search for a No. 10 and a striker in summer transfer window

If Aberdeen cannot get Nisbet back to Pittodrie for next season, Thelin will be searching for a number nine AND a No. 10, which are key positions.

Oday Dabbagh could possibly be the number nine, although he is also on loan.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkel scores but it is ruled out for a handball in the buildup against St Mirren.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkel scores but it is ruled out for a handball in the buildup against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen do, however, have the option to buy Dabbagh from Belgian club Charleroi.

Aberdeen lacked an attacking edge in huge blow for third place hopes

The loss to St Mirren is a huge blow to Aberdeen’s hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Winning against third-placed Hibs the previous week had ignited hopes the Dons could beat the Easter Road club to that spot.

But Hibs now have a three-point lead, and a superior goal advantage, over the Reds.

It is a huge challenge now for Aberdeen to knock Hibs off that third spot.

Playing away at St Mirren is always a difficult game as they have such powerful, physical players and are very well organised.

Aberdeen’s creative play wasn’t good enough in Paisley and they did not bring enough of an attacking threat.

The Dons were on top until the goal from Jeppe Okkels was disallowed near the half-hour mark due to hand-ball in the build-up by Nisbet.

Chalking off that goal gave St Mirren a lift and, from that moment on, Aberdeen never looked like they could break the Buddies down.

St Mirren went on to be the better team following Okkels’ disallowed goal.

Defensively, the goal conceded by Aberdeen was also a poor one to lose as one of the two centre-backs has to win the header.

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron scores in a 1-0 win against Aberdeen in Paisley.
St Mirren’s Mikael Mandron scores in a 1-0 win against Aberdeen in Paisley. Image: Shutterstock

It is a simple ball into the box and Mikael Mandron is allowed to take it down on his chest before volleying into the back of the net.

In his debut season, Thelin has brought an identity and attitude to Aberdeen.

However, that looks as if it will not be good enough for third spot.

If it is fourth and a Scottish Cup final slot, it is still a decent season.

