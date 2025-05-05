Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows to bring ‘balance’ with summer signings

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he will sign the right balance of experienced players and emerging talent in the summer transfer window.

Thelin is working with head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida on sourcing signings to further strengthen the squad for next season.

Aberdeen are battling to secure European qualification and will need a squad to cope with balancing continental and domestic demands.

The Dons have already agreed a deal to sign Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic from A-League club Western Sydney Wanderers.

It is understood Aberdeen will pay a fee of around £400,000 to secure the 23-year-old.

Milanovic has scored 12 times and pitched in with six assists in 24 appearances this season.

Capped at under-21 level by Australia, the highly-rated winger is tipped to break into the Socceroos squad.

Thelin’s summer window strategy

Thelin is focused on securing further signings in the summer who can help secure long-term success for the club.

He said: “We are going to bring in the right players in the summer and balance the squad.

“We have to build the squad for the long-term.

“So I am not going to force anything.

“It is always about having a balance in the squad.

“Bringing in some core players and also some players with potential.

“We need to do everything so that it will be the best for Aberdeen in the future.”

Since arriving at Pittodrie last year, Thelin has been busy in two transfer windows.

Decisions on option to buy loan deals

The Swede secured six permanent signings and one loan addition in the summer 2024 transfer window, his first at the club.

In the January window, he further bolstered the squad with three permanent signings and three loan captures.

Aberdeen have an option to buy on the loan deals for January additions Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi).

Belgian club Charleroi recently triggered a clause to extend Palestinian international striker Dabbagh’s contract until summer 2026.

It is understood Preston would seek a fee of around £1million for Okkels in the summer.

‘You always try to control the window’

Thelin recently confirmed decisions on the futures of players with options to buy and also those set to go out of contract will be made before the end of the season.

Calls on players’ futures will be made between the last Premiership game on May 17 and the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 24.

Asked if he anticipated a busy summer transfer window, Thelin replied: “You always try to control the window, but it is really difficult.

“There are some departments where you work in the future.

“We have some work to do, but we have to take things in the right order – we still have important games to play.

“And we need to concentrate on those games right now.”

The Scottish transfer window runs for two-and-a-half months during the summer, opening on June 12 and closing on August 29.

Before Thelin enters his third window as Aberdeen manager, he has four massive games remaining.

Key role of fans in season finale

The Dons have three games left in the battle to finish third in the Premiership, beginning away at Rangers on Sunday.

They then host Premiership champions Celtic at Pittodrie before an away clash at Dundee United.

Thelin will then bid to end Aberdeen’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

Thelin insists the club’s supporters will play a key role in the bid to secure a third placed finish and silverware.

A near 1,500 strong travelling Red Army cheered on the Dons in the 1-0 loss to St Mirren in Paisley.

Aberdeen fans snapped up more than 12,000 tickets for the Scottish Cup final on Monday morning when they first went on sale.

Thelin said: “We are so thankful the fans are travelling.

“After the game (St Mirren), they gave energy to the players in a challenging time after a tough result.

“They were there to push us in a tight game and now we move on to the next match.

“It (battle for third) is not over until it is over.

“So we have to keep fighting now and keep this togetherness until the end of the season.”