Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan reportedly targeted by Celtic for summer swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan reportedly targeted by Celtic for summer swoop

Aberdeen keeper Doohan is out of contract at the end of the season and came through the youth ranks at Celtic.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan was the Dons' best performer at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan was the Dons' best performer at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Celtic are reportedly considering a move for Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Doohan has started 17 games in all competitions for Aberdeen this season, due to the multiple injury absences of first-choice goalie Dimitar Mitov.

Celtic’s current third-choice keeper Scott Bain is entering the final year of his contract and could go in search of regular first-team action in the summer.

It is reported Doohan is on a list of potential replacements for Bain.

Under Uefa regulations, Celtic must name eight homegrown players in their squad for the Champions League.

Aberdeen's Ross Doohan and head coach Jimmy Thelin at full-time after the 0-0 draw with Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Ross Doohan and manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.

Four of the players must originate from a club’s own youth system.

Doohan is a graduate of Celtic’s academy and spent seven years with the Parkhead side from 2015 to 2022.

Conversation