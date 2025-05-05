Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan reportedly targeted by Celtic for summer swoop

Celtic are reportedly considering a move for Aberdeen keeper Ross Doohan, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Doohan has started 17 games in all competitions for Aberdeen this season, due to the multiple injury absences of first-choice goalie Dimitar Mitov.

Celtic’s current third-choice keeper Scott Bain is entering the final year of his contract and could go in search of regular first-team action in the summer.

It is reported Doohan is on a list of potential replacements for Bain.

Under Uefa regulations, Celtic must name eight homegrown players in their squad for the Champions League.

Four of the players must originate from a club’s own youth system.

Doohan is a graduate of Celtic’s academy and spent seven years with the Parkhead side from 2015 to 2022.