Slobodan Rubezic delivers update on Aberdeen future as defender reveals why he went on loan to Serbia

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has confirmed he will return to Pittodrie in the summer after his loan spell with Novi Pazar.

In February this year the 25-year-old rejoined the Serbian SuperLiga club that had sold him to the Dons.

Rubezic confirmed the loan switch was made for personal reasons as he wanted to be closer to home.

There have been claims in Serbian media that Novi Pazar have an option to buy Rubezic but it is understood that is not the case.

Centre-back Rubezic, who is in regular contact with captain Graeme Shinnie, will return to Pittodrie for pre-season ready to fight for a spot in boss Jimmy Thelin’s team.

The defender had slipped down the pecking order following the January transfer window signing of centre-backs Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Alfie Dorrington.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Dorrington will return to his parent club at the end of the season.

Rubezic cheers on Dons from Serbia

Rubezic has been a key player for Novi Pazar who are in the play-offs and battling to secure European qualification.

The defender says he is cheering on the Dons from Serbia in their bid to finish third in the Premiership and lift the Scottish Cup.

He said: “I’m returning to Aberdeen.

“I’m not burdened with thinking about the summer transfer window and continuing my career.

“I regularly watch Aberdeen when I have the opportunity.

“I hope they fulfil all their goals because they were at the top of the league at the beginning of the season.

“They are currently in a place that leads to Europe and I believe in the end they will manage to climb to third place.

“I will cheer with all my heart that they will win the Scottish Cup in the final with Celtic.

“I regularly hear from Ester Sokler and captain Graeme Shinnie.”

Aberdeen signed Rubezic in summer 2023 for a fee of around £200,000 from Novi Pazar.

He is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Why move on loan to Novi Pazar?

The defender was a regular first team started in his first 18 months at the club.

However Rubezic endured a difficult time in the final weeks before being sent on loan.

The Montenegro international was substituted off in the 40th minute of an error-strewn final appearance for the Dons – a 3-0 home defeat against St Mirren.

Asked why he went on loan to his former club, Rubezic said: “The transfer window had already passed.

“So for some personal reasons I decided to go on loan, and to do it at home.

“Novi Pazar is my second home.

“The people and the city are special, which is why I always like to return to Novi Pazar.

“I’ve been well received in Pazar as if I was born there.

“When I’m happy and playing well, I feel even better.

“When I heard that Vladimir Gaćinović was coming as coach, I was even more determined to return to Novi Pazar.

“He is someone who gave me a real chance and greatly influenced my development.

“In that way, he contributed to my arrival at Aberdeen.

“The team played brilliantly, and due to his great trust, I had the status I wanted.”

Rubezic played all 90 minutes of Novi Pazar’s 2-1 play-off win against Partizan on Sunday.

Rubezic targets Euro qualification

The defender is determined to help guide the Serbian club to European qualification before returning to the Dons.

Talking to zurnal.rs he said: “I want to give my maximum contribution.

“I still hope that we can finish in a place that leads to Europe.

“The players deserve that.”

Aberdeen will face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday as Jimmy Thelin’s side continue the fight to finish third in the Premiership.

Memories of defeating Rangers

The Dons are three points behind third-placed Hibs, with the Easter Road club also holding a superior goal advantage.

Rubezic rates Aberdeen’s 3-1 win at Ibrox in September 2023 as the highlight of his Pittodrie career… so far.

He said: “I was living my dream with the victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

“I remember watching the game between Rangers and Red Star in the Champions League qualifiers as a child.

“Even then I imagined myself playing and winning in that stadium.”

Rubezic also insists another highlight of his Aberdeen career was a draw with Celtic at Parkhead earlier this season.

Meeting legend Sir Alex Ferguson

The Dons were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back to draw 2-2 to maintain the unbeaten start to the season.

Defender Rubezic also met Aberdeen and Manchester United legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

He said: “After the game with Celtic at Celtic Park I had the honour of meeting the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Before that match, we had a streak in which no one could beat us.

“That game also caught Ferguson’s attention.

“Meeting such a legend of European and world football, I will remember something like that for the rest of my life.”