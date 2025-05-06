Slobodan Rubezic delivers update on Aberdeen future as defender reveals why he went on loan to Serbia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Slobodan Rubezic delivers update on Aberdeen future as defender reveals why he went on loan to Serbia

Aberdeen defender Rubezic moved to Novi Pazar on loan in February until the end of the season and is a regular starter for the Serbian SuperLiga club.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes straight dowfn the tunnel after being substituted after 39 minutes in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has confirmed he will return to Pittodrie in the summer after his loan spell with Novi Pazar.

In February this year the 25-year-old rejoined the Serbian SuperLiga club that had sold him to the Dons.

Rubezic confirmed the loan switch was made for personal reasons as he wanted to be closer to home.

There have been claims in Serbian media that Novi Pazar have an option to buy Rubezic but it is understood that is not the case.

Centre-back Rubezic, who is in regular contact with captain Graeme Shinnie, will return to Pittodrie for pre-season ready to fight for a spot in boss Jimmy Thelin’s team.

Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic is substituted off by manager Jimmy Thelin (right) in the first-half. Image: Shutterstock
The defender had slipped down the pecking order following the January transfer window signing of centre-backs Mats Knoester, Kristers Tobers and Alfie Dorrington.

On loan Tottenham Hotspur defender Dorrington will return to his parent club at the end of the season.

Rubezic cheers on Dons from Serbia

Rubezic has been a key player for Novi Pazar who are in the play-offs and battling to secure European qualification.

The defender says he is cheering on the Dons from Serbia in their bid to finish third in the Premiership and lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic, centre, is enjoying his football again back in Serbia. Image: SNS.
He said: “I’m returning to Aberdeen.

“I’m not burdened with thinking about the summer transfer window and continuing my career.

“I regularly watch Aberdeen when I have the opportunity.

“I hope they fulfil all their goals because they were at the top of the league at the beginning of the season.

“They are currently in a place that leads to Europe and I believe in the end they will manage to climb to third place.

“I will cheer with all my heart that they will win the Scottish Cup in the final with Celtic.

“I regularly hear from Ester Sokler and captain Graeme Shinnie.”

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin celebrate at full-time after beating Dundee 2-1. Image: SNS
Aberdeen signed Rubezic in summer 2023 for a fee of around £200,000 from Novi Pazar.

He is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Why move on loan to Novi Pazar?

The defender was a regular first team started in his first 18 months at the club.

However Rubezic endured a difficult time in the final weeks before being sent on loan.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic has a headed chance during the 2-1 win against Motherwell at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
The Montenegro international was substituted off in the 40th minute of an error-strewn final appearance for the Dons – a 3-0 home defeat against St Mirren.

Asked why he went on loan to his former club, Rubezic said: “The transfer window had already passed.

“So for some personal reasons I decided to go on loan, and to do it at home.

“Novi Pazar is my second home.

“The people and the city are special, which is why I always like to return to Novi Pazar.

“I’ve been well received in Pazar as if I was born there.

“When I’m happy and playing well, I feel even better.

“When I heard that Vladimir Gaćinović was coming as coach, I was even more determined to return to Novi Pazar.

“He is someone who gave me a real chance and greatly influenced my development.

“In that way, he contributed to my arrival at Aberdeen.

“The team played brilliantly, and due to his great trust, I had the status I wanted.”

Rubezic played all 90 minutes of Novi Pazar’s 2-1 play-off win against Partizan on Sunday.

Rubezic targets Euro qualification

The defender is determined to help guide the Serbian club to European qualification before returning to the Dons.

Talking to zurnal.rs  he said: “I want to give my maximum contribution.

“I still hope that we can finish in a place that leads to Europe.

“The players deserve that.”

Aberdeen will face Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday as Jimmy Thelin’s side continue the fight to finish third in the Premiership.

Memories of defeating Rangers

The Dons are three points behind third-placed Hibs, with the Easter Road club also holding a superior goal advantage.

Rubezic rates Aberdeen’s 3-1 win at Ibrox in September 2023 as the highlight of his Pittodrie career… so far.

He said: “I was living my dream with the victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

“I remember watching the game between Rangers and Red Star in the Champions League qualifiers as a child.

“Even then I imagined myself playing and winning in that stadium.”

Rubezic also insists another highlight of his Aberdeen career was a draw with Celtic at Parkhead earlier this season.

Meeting legend Sir Alex Ferguson

The Dons were 2-0 down at half-time but fought back to draw 2-2 to maintain the unbeaten start to the season.

Defender Rubezic also met Aberdeen and Manchester United legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic celebrates before his goal is ruled out for offside following a VAR check against Ross County. Image: SNS
He said: “After the game with Celtic at Celtic Park I had the honour of meeting the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Before that match, we had a streak in which no one could beat us.

“That game also caught Ferguson’s attention.

“Meeting such a legend of European and world football, I will remember something like that for the rest of my life.”

 

