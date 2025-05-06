Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin pinpoints key factors in rise of Shayden Morris – and warns winger’s best has yet to come

The best has yet to come from Aberdeen’s recently-crowned player of the year Shayden Morris, insists boss Jimmy Thelin.

Winger Morris scooped the top gong at the club’s awards ceremony in recognition of a breakout season at Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and pitched in with 12 assists in all competitions.

However, Thelin reckons Morris can hit even higher levels by maximising further the impact of his speed and intensity.

Morris is out of contract in summer 2026 and the Dons have opened talks over a new long-term deal with the winger.

Thelin said: “Shayden has more to give in the future.

“He is still young and can improve and learn even more.

“His improvement has been to play with intensity for a longer time period.

“The other thing is using his speed with a calmness in the last pass and in shots, so he can set up team-mates really well – as he’s doing now.

“(But) when you’re so quick and so explosive, sometimes the pass can go at the same speed.

“But now Shayden is really calm, looks up and actually has an assist and a pass to someone.

“So he’s improving a lot of things and that’s a journey.”

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022, Morris endured a frustrating first two seasons at Pittodrie due to injuries.

Morris accelerating his development

He was ruled out for four months by a hamstring injury in his debut season where he failed to make a Premiership start.

His second campaign was also derailed by a hamstring injury, to the other leg, which required surgery.

On arriving at Pittodrie last summer Thelin gave every player a clean slate in a bid to secure a place in his long-term plans.

Morris grabbed his opportunity.

And manager Thelin has urged the winger to maintain his hunger and dedication to hit higher levels.

Thelin said: “Sometimes in training not so much happens then you accelerate to take another step and then it’s on a plateau – you then have to keep working still.

“And then hopefully he can take another step again.

“So Shayden still has things to improve, but he’s in a good way in his career now.”

In the first half of the campaign, Morris secured a “super sub” tag for his explosive impact off the bench.

Winger improving defensive game

The player of the year has started only 10 Premiership games this season.

However, he has subsequently shrugged off that “super sub” reputation by proving he can affect games when starting.

Morris has also vastly improved the defensive side of his game this season.

Thelin said: “First of all, sometimes you can’t forget I’m a new manager here.

“We change in some parts how we defend.

“His new team-mates, it always takes time sometimes to find the cooperation and interactions on the pitch.

“So with time also it’s easier.

“But, of course, we’re working with some different parts – how we press, how we cover passing lines and these kinds of things.

“It takes time, but he’s doing better and better.”

Thelin on Morris contract talks

Morris has a year remaining on his Aberdeen contract, but has previously admitted he would be open to extending that deal.

Asked if there has been any progress with contract talks with the winger, Thelin said: “Hopefully we can say something after the league.

“You have to wait a little bit more.”