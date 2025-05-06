Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin pinpoints key factors in rise of Shayden Morris – and warns winger’s best has yet to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin pinpoints key factors in rise of Shayden Morris – and warns winger’s best has yet to come

Aberdeen's recently crowned Player of the Year Morris is contracted to the Pittodrie club until summer 2026 but has indicated he would be keen to extend his time.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Mirren's Alex Gogic in action during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Mirren's Alex Gogic in action. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

The best has yet to come from Aberdeen’s recently-crowned player of the year Shayden Morris, insists boss Jimmy Thelin.

Winger Morris scooped the top gong at the club’s awards ceremony in recognition of a breakout season at Pittodrie.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals and pitched in with 12 assists in all competitions.

However, Thelin reckons Morris can hit even higher levels by maximising further the impact of his speed and intensity.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

Morris is out of contract in summer 2026 and the Dons have opened talks over a new long-term deal with the winger.

Thelin said: “Shayden has more to give in the future.

“He is still young and can improve and learn even more.

“His improvement has been to play with intensity for a longer time period.

“The other thing is using his speed with a calmness in the last pass and in shots, so he can set up team-mates really well – as he’s doing now.

“(But) when you’re so quick and so explosive, sometimes the pass can go at the same speed.

“But now Shayden is really calm,  looks up and actually has an assist and a pass to someone.

“So he’s improving a lot of things and that’s a journey.”

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022, Morris endured a frustrating first two seasons at Pittodrie due to injuries.

Morris accelerating his development

He was ruled out for four months by a hamstring injury in his debut season where he failed to make a Premiership start.

His second campaign was also derailed by a hamstring injury, to the other leg, which required surgery.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin congratulates Shayden Morris after being substituted during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin congratulates Shayden Morris after being substituted during the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen’s Park. Image: Shutterstock.

On arriving at Pittodrie last summer Thelin gave every player a clean slate in a bid to secure a place in his long-term plans.

Morris grabbed his opportunity.

And manager Thelin has urged the winger to maintain his hunger and dedication to hit higher levels.

Thelin said: “Sometimes in training not so much happens then you accelerate to take another step and then it’s on a plateau – you then have to keep working still.

“And then hopefully he can take another step again.

“So Shayden still has things to improve, but he’s in a good way in his career now.”

In the first half of the campaign, Morris secured a “super sub” tag for his explosive impact off the bench.

Winger improving defensive game

The player of the year has started only 10 Premiership games this season.

However, he has subsequently shrugged off that “super sub” reputation by proving he can affect games when starting.

Aberdeen's Oday Dabbagh (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Shayden Morris in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Oday Dabbagh (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Shayden Morris in the 1-0 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Morris has also vastly improved the defensive side of his game this season.

Thelin said: “First of all, sometimes you can’t forget I’m a new manager here.

“We change in some parts how we defend.

“His new team-mates, it always takes time sometimes to find the cooperation and interactions on the pitch.

“So with time also it’s easier.

“But, of course, we’re working with some different parts – how we press, how we cover passing lines and these kinds of things.

“It takes time, but he’s doing better and better.”

Thelin on Morris contract talks

Morris has a year remaining on his Aberdeen contract, but has previously admitted he would be open to extending that deal.

Asked if there has been any progress with contract talks with the winger, Thelin said: “Hopefully we can say something after the league.

“You have to wait a little bit more.”

Conversation