Incoming Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic praised for lack of ‘ego’ by A-League commentator, despite Australia manager’s ‘on the radar’ call-up admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Incoming Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic praised for lack of ‘ego’ by A-League commentator, despite Australia manager’s ‘on the radar’ call-up admission

A-League commentator/analyst Grace Gill chatted to the P&J about Aberdeen-bound Nicolas Milanovic's personality, talents - including in the air - and why the success of Hibs' Nectarios Triantis shows £400k could be a steal.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers watches a header rise over the bar against Macarthur FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers watches a header rise over the bar against Macarthur FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Incoming Aberdeen winger Nicolas Milanovic “doesn’t have an ego”, despite a campaign in Australia which has him on the cusp of not just a switch to Pittodrie, but senior Socceroos recognition.

The Dons have agreed a deal of just under £400,000 with A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers for the 12-goal wideman, 23, and he is expected to be the first summer addition to Jimmy Thelin’s squad.

Milanovic’s form for Wanderers this term had him in the hunt for the regular season golden boot.

His goals went a long way to helping WSW secure a fourth-placed finish and qualification for the Australian top-flight’s end-of-season finals.

Former Australia women’s international Grace Gill is a commentator and analyst for official A-League broadcasters Network 10 and Paramount Plus, and has covered Milanovic’s matches this term.

Despite a sparkling season, including a treble against Newcastle Jets and scoring in five consecutive league outings – with Socceroos boss Tony Popovic naming Milanovic as a talent who is “on the radar” – Gill says Aberdeen will not be signing a player who is “too big for his boots”.

She said: “I commentate on both the men’s and the women’s A-League here in Australia – either in lead or in colour call.

“And then we also do a couple of shows, like panel shows, about both the men’s and the women’s (A-Leagues), and I work across all of that.

“From what I’ve seen of him, sort of personality and demeanour-wise, he seems like a pretty good guy, which is nice.

“We’ve chatted to him after games where he’s had really good performances.

“I think the question around things like national team call-ups has been put to him. He seems to have a pretty good head on his shoulders. He doesn’t have an ego.

Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia is battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match in 2024. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic (R) of Australia battling for the ball with Abdallah Sirelkhatimh of Qatar during an AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Group A match. Image: Shutterstock.

“He’s always just saying: ‘Well, I’ve just got to keep working hard.’

“You know, kind of straight answers. But he’s definitely not a big-headed player.

“He doesn’t come across like he’s sort of too big for his own boots. He’s pretty willing to just put his head down, get stuck in and work hard.

“I mean, in the big games he gets up and about in celebrations – but all of them do. That’s kind of what you do in the big derby games.

“But he’s definitely not a kind of, yeah, not flamboyant.

“He just does the hard work and does it pretty well.”

‘He’s tall as well… a pretty good aerial target’

While Milanovic’s goals from the right flank will have excited Dons fans, Gill pointed to the attacker’s less-heralded stature and ability in the air.

Gill says she expects a national team call-up for Milanovic “pretty soon” to recognise what has been a “really good season”.

She added: “He’s got a wicked left foot. I’m sure you’ve seen some of the highlights.

“He’s pretty mobile.

“And he’s tall as well – he’s a pretty good aerial target.

“So I really like him as a player.

“I mean, goalscoring aside – he’s obviously had a good year of scoring and assisting.

Juan Mata of Western Sydney Wanderers chats with Nicolas Milanovic. Image: Shutterstock.
Juan Mata of Western Sydney Wanderers chats with Nicolas Milanovic. Image: Shutterstock.

“So if you take that out of the equation, he’s still a really well-rounded player this season.

“His defensive work off the ball is pretty good.

“In terms of how I’d rate him across the league, he’d be up there in the top 10-20 players.

“I feel like he doesn’t quite get the recognition he deserves because he’s had a standout year, but for whatever reason his name is just not up in lights.

“Maybe that’s because he’s in a team alongside Juan Mata and he gets all of the media attention, even if he’s not playing a great deal.”

Success of Hibs’ Nectarios Triantis

Gill concurred with fellow A-League journalist Sacha Pisani the fee Aberdeen have agreed for Milanovic feels “a little light”.

She pointed to the success of Hibernian loanee Nectarios Triantis – the former A-League defensive midfielder who some Scottish football pundits think was unlucky not to be included in the Premiership team of the season.

Gill said: “I’d say a little light on it, just because I think he’s a really good prospect.

“I don’t know the Scottish Premiership particularly well, so I don’t know how to compare or sort of say how he’d adapt to that, because as you know, there’s players who have come over from Australia and tried to play in Scotland and have had varying degrees of success.

Hibernian's Nectarios Triantis celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on February 1, 2025. Image: SNS.
Hibernian’s Nectarios Triantis celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Premiership match between Hibernian and Aberdeen at Easter Road, on February 1, 2025. Image: SNS.

“Obviously, some are doing really well at the moment, like (Hibs’) Nectarios Triantis and a couple of others.

“But I don’t know the league so well myself.

“The transfer fee… I wouldn’t have been surprised if it had been a little bit higher.

“I’m genuinely really excited for him.”

Conversation