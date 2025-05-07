Sean Wallace: Shayden Morris breaks into world top 100 for assists to underline why Aberdeen must sign the winger on an extended deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Shayden Morris breaks into world top 100 for assists to underline why Aberdeen must sign the winger on an extended deal

Aberdeen's player of the year Morris is ranked in the top 100 attackers in the world for assists this season.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in the Premiership in Dingwall. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen must sign Shayden Morris on an extended contract as the winger will inevitably move on to the radar of other clubs.

Recently crowned Aberdeen’s player of the year, winger Morris has crashed into the top 100 for assists by attackers in world football this season.

With 12 assists the 23-year-old is joint 62nd across all the top leagues and cup competitions around the globe.

Morrris is joint 30th in all the top leagues in world football for assists by a right-sided winger, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

The Pittodrie winger has pitched in with the 31st most assists of any attacker in world football between the age of 23 to 30.

The Aberdeen squad with Player of the Year Shayden Morris at the front pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen squad with player of the year Shayden Morris at the front pictured at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

That level of form will not go unnoticed, particularly with a player who has not had regular first team starts this season.

It has certainly been noticed by fans who have taken the winger to their hearts.

The player of the year award was voted for by the club’s supporters.

Morris shrugs off ‘super sub’ tag

Morris has also scored five goals this season, including a stunning solo effort in the 1-0 win against Ross County when he ran from inside his own half.

That is 17 goal contributions despite only 18 starts in all competitions this season.

Earlier in the season Morris was given the “super sub” tag for his explosive impact when coming off the bench.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Mirren's Alex Gogic in action during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Aberdeen at the SMiSA Stadium, on May 03, 2025, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and St Mirren’s Alex Gogic in action. Image: SNS

He has now shrugged off that label by proving he can affect a game from the start with his pace and direct play.

Imagine the stats if Morris was consistently named in Thelin’s starting XI.

Morris is on an upwards trajectory and is consistently improving his game boss in attacking and defensive terms under the management of Thelin.

There is a buzz of anticipation among the Red Army whenever Morris is on the ball.

He is capable of delivering a moment of magic to transform a game.

An exciting, game changing winger

Morris’ sensational goal against Ross County is everything fans want from a winger.

That direct play, the confidence and drive to take on a defender and beat him.

Then the ability to maintain that momentum to fire in an unstoppable shot.

If Morris continues improving and impacting games at this rate he will be of interest to other teams.

Which is why Aberdeen must secure the winger on a long term contract to ensure he can light up Pittodrie for years to come.

A longer term deal would also secure a big money transfer fee if clubs come calling to sign him in future windows.

Morris’ redemption arc at Pittodrie this season is inspirational.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris takes a selfie at full time after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris takes a selfie with Dons' supporters at full time after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

Last February the winger was taken off in the first half by interim boss Neil Warnock with the Dons 3-0 down against Motherwell.

Winger Morris’ rise at Aberdeen

Aberdeen would go on to battle back to draw 3-3 but Morris never played again that season – either under Warnock or Peter Leven.

Fast forward little more than a year and he was lifting the player of the year award.

Morris is out of contract in summer 2026 and has previously admitted he would be open to extending his deal.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Morris with the view to a possible new deal.

The Dons hierarchy must do all they can to extend the winger’s contract.

 

