Sean Wallace: Shayden Morris breaks into world top 100 for assists to underline why Aberdeen must sign the winger on an extended deal

Aberdeen must sign Shayden Morris on an extended contract as the winger will inevitably move on to the radar of other clubs.

Recently crowned Aberdeen’s player of the year, winger Morris has crashed into the top 100 for assists by attackers in world football this season.

With 12 assists the 23-year-old is joint 62nd across all the top leagues and cup competitions around the globe.

Morrris is joint 30th in all the top leagues in world football for assists by a right-sided winger, according to transfermarkt.co.uk.

The Pittodrie winger has pitched in with the 31st most assists of any attacker in world football between the age of 23 to 30.

That level of form will not go unnoticed, particularly with a player who has not had regular first team starts this season.

It has certainly been noticed by fans who have taken the winger to their hearts.

The player of the year award was voted for by the club’s supporters.

Morris shrugs off ‘super sub’ tag

Morris has also scored five goals this season, including a stunning solo effort in the 1-0 win against Ross County when he ran from inside his own half.

That is 17 goal contributions despite only 18 starts in all competitions this season.

Earlier in the season Morris was given the “super sub” tag for his explosive impact when coming off the bench.

He has now shrugged off that label by proving he can affect a game from the start with his pace and direct play.

Imagine the stats if Morris was consistently named in Thelin’s starting XI.

Morris is on an upwards trajectory and is consistently improving his game boss in attacking and defensive terms under the management of Thelin.

There is a buzz of anticipation among the Red Army whenever Morris is on the ball.

He is capable of delivering a moment of magic to transform a game.

An exciting, game changing winger

Morris’ sensational goal against Ross County is everything fans want from a winger.

That direct play, the confidence and drive to take on a defender and beat him.

Then the ability to maintain that momentum to fire in an unstoppable shot.

If Morris continues improving and impacting games at this rate he will be of interest to other teams.

Which is why Aberdeen must secure the winger on a long term contract to ensure he can light up Pittodrie for years to come.

A longer term deal would also secure a big money transfer fee if clubs come calling to sign him in future windows.

Morris’ redemption arc at Pittodrie this season is inspirational.

Last February the winger was taken off in the first half by interim boss Neil Warnock with the Dons 3-0 down against Motherwell.

Winger Morris’ rise at Aberdeen

Aberdeen would go on to battle back to draw 3-3 but Morris never played again that season – either under Warnock or Peter Leven.

Fast forward little more than a year and he was lifting the player of the year award.

Morris is out of contract in summer 2026 and has previously admitted he would be open to extending his deal.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Morris with the view to a possible new deal.

The Dons hierarchy must do all they can to extend the winger’s contract.