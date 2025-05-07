Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin shortlisted for manager of the year award

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is in the running for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award.

The Dons boss was overlooked for the three-man PFA Scotland manager of the year shortlist with Falkirk’s John McGlynn pipping Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers and Hibernian’s David Gray to the award.

But the Swede, who could lead the Dons to Scottish Cup glory in his first season in Scottish football, has been included in the SFWA shortlist for the William Hill manager of the year alongside McGlynn, Rodgers and Gray.

Celtic duo Daizen Maeda and Callum McGregor, Dundee striker Simon Murray and Hibernian midfielder Nectar Triantis are in the running for the player of the year award.

Motherwell’s Lennon Miller, Kilmarnock’s Bobby Wales and David Watson and Hearts striker James Wilson have been nominated for the DoubleTree by Hilton young player of the year.

Maeda was named PFA Scotland player of the year at the weekend with Miller winning the young player award.