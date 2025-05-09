Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans send defiant message to SFA by quickly selling out Scottish Cup final tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen fans send defiant message to SFA by quickly selling out Scottish Cup final tickets

Legend Harper hails Aberdeen supporters for snapping up the club's entire 20,000 ticket allocation for the Scottish Cup final in under 10 hours.

Aberdeen fans celebrating at Hampden during the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts..
Aberdeen fans celebrating at Hampden during the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts.. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen supporters and the club’s board sent a clear and defiant message to the SFA by quickly selling out their Scottish Cup final ticket allocation.

The Red Army snapped up the Dons’ 20,000 briefs for the Hampden clash against Celtic in under 10 hours.

It is a tremendous show of strength by Aberdeen supporters and the club’s hierarchy.

The SFA initially only offered 16,800 guaranteed tickets for the final on May 24, which was absolutely ridiculous.

Ticket allocations for cup finals should always be an initial 50-50 split with both clubs given a certain timeframe to sell them.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pictures at Pittodrie. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pictures at Pittodrie. Image by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If there are tickets remaining on that deadline, then they can go to the other club to sell if needed.

Chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board underlined their faith in the fans by underwriting the cost of an extra 3,200 tickets.

Aberdeen board’s faith vindicated

That was to secure a fairer split of seats at Hampden for Aberdeen’s first Scottish Cup final since 2017.

The board’s move was vindicated as Aberdeen fans snapped them all up in a day.

I hope the SFA take note!

Tickets only went on sale at 8am on Monday and by 5.30pm the Red Army had bought the lot.

What an effort.

Aberdeen supporters and the club’s hierarchy obliterated any ridiculous notion Celtic, or Rangers, should be offered more tickets.

Aberdeen supporters at Hampden during the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans celebrating the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It was a loud and clear message to the SFA the West of Scotland is not the be all and end all for Scottish football.

Hopefully this will ensure clubs do not have to fight for extra tickets in the future when facing Celtic or Rangers in a final at the national stadium.

A disregard for Aberdeen supporters

That initial allocation offered showed complete disregard for the way the Red Army have mobilised in recent years for finals.

More than 40,000 Aberdeen supporters descended on Parkhead in 2014 for the League Cup final win against Inverness Caley Thistle.

Aberdeen also sold out their allocation for the League Cup final against Rangers in December 2023 in one day.

Dave Cormack, the club’s board and the Red Army stood up and made their voice and strength heard by pushing for a larger allocation and quickly selling it out.

That is a formidable show of unity that is at the heart of the club.

The unity between the club and fanbase will be fundamental at Hampden in the bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Ultras Aberdeen launched a fundraising campaign to raise money for a display at the final.

Chairman Cormack boosted the fund with a generous £1,000 contribution in another show of unity with the fans.

Aberdeen fans the best in Scotland

Aberdeen have the best travelling support in Scotland and the initial allocation from the SFA should have reflected this, but it didn’t.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (8) celebrates with team mates after the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image: PA
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara (8) celebrates with team mates after the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image: PA.

The Dons shouldn’t have to fight for extra tickets and underwrite the cost of more than 3,000.

The Red Army regularly sell out their allocation for away games, and that has been the case throughout this season.

Even when the Reds were in the midst of a 14-game winless slump in the Premiership, supporters still travelled to cheer them on in away games.

These supporters are spending a lot of their hard-earned money and giving up their time to cheer on the team.

Hopefully the 20,000-strong Red Army at Hampden will witness the club end a 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

 

Conversation