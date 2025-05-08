Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin named Premiership Manager of the Month for April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin named Premiership Manager of the Month for April

Aberdeen boss Thelin dedicates his third Premiership Manager of the Month award of the season to the players and staff at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Jimmy Thelin is named Premiership Manager of the Month. Image by 3 X 1 digital
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has landed the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award for April.

It is the third time the Swede has scooped the manager of the month award this season.

The Dons were unbeaten in the Premiership in April, securing seven out of a possible nine points.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren.
Aberdeen delivered victories over Ross County and Hibernian and also drew 2-2 against Rangers.

The Swede has dedicated the award to the players and staff at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “I am very grateful to accept this award for the third time this season.

“As I have said previously, we are all in this together at Aberdeen.

“So this award is recognition of the part that everyone has played and the work they have put in.

“It’s been an exciting journey so far and an emotional first year for me personally in Aberdeen.

“There is a good atmosphere around the club, and it feels like everybody shares the same vision for our future.

“We are clear about what we want to build here.

“We want Aberdeen to be a strong club, with a distinct identity and personality within the team.”

Targeting success in debut season

The award comes a day after Thelin was short-listed for  the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award.

Thelin been included in the SFWA shortlist for the William Hill manager of the year alongside John McGlynn (Falkirk), Brendan Rodgers (Celtic) and David Gray (Hibs).

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
Thelin said: “Although it is the first year, it was still important to be competitive, and we now want to achieve something in the first season together.

“There are three more difficult league games to come for us, but we have to believe, have to keep pushing and get as many points as we can.

“We then have the Scottish Cup final, which is a huge occasion.

“We are all really looking forward to going back to Hampden.”

Conversation