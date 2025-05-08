Aberdeen’s Jimmy Thelin named Premiership Manager of the Month for April

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has landed the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award for April.

It is the third time the Swede has scooped the manager of the month award this season.

The Dons were unbeaten in the Premiership in April, securing seven out of a possible nine points.

Aberdeen delivered victories over Ross County and Hibernian and also drew 2-2 against Rangers.

The Swede has dedicated the award to the players and staff at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “I am very grateful to accept this award for the third time this season.

“As I have said previously, we are all in this together at Aberdeen.

“So this award is recognition of the part that everyone has played and the work they have put in.

“It’s been an exciting journey so far and an emotional first year for me personally in Aberdeen.

“There is a good atmosphere around the club, and it feels like everybody shares the same vision for our future.

“We are clear about what we want to build here.

“We want Aberdeen to be a strong club, with a distinct identity and personality within the team.”

Targeting success in debut season

The award comes a day after Thelin was short-listed for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year award.

Thelin been included in the SFWA shortlist for the William Hill manager of the year alongside John McGlynn (Falkirk), Brendan Rodgers (Celtic) and David Gray (Hibs).

Thelin said: “Although it is the first year, it was still important to be competitive, and we now want to achieve something in the first season together.

“There are three more difficult league games to come for us, but we have to believe, have to keep pushing and get as many points as we can.

“We then have the Scottish Cup final, which is a huge occasion.

“We are all really looking forward to going back to Hampden.”