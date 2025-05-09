Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Kevin Nisbet X-factor key to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals Kevin Nisbet X-factor key to success

On loan Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet is Aberdeen's leading scorer with 13 goals and was recently named Players' Player of the Year by his team-mates.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores the opener in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates as he scores the opener in the 4-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against Queen's Park at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed loan striker Kevin Nisbet as the type of player a team needs to win silverware.

On a season-long loan from Millwall, the Scotland international is the Dons’ leading scorer with 13 goals this season.

That contribution was recognised by his team-mates who named the loan star players’ player of the year at the club’s recent awards ceremony.

Nisbet’s form at Pittodrie also secured a return to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad this season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hibs in the Premiership at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Thelin reckons the striker has grown as a leader during his time in the Granite City.

And the Swede says having characters like Nisbet is vital in the bid to bring success to the club.

Nisbet will return to his parent club Millwall in the summer after the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on May 24.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image by Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet takes a selfie in front of the Red Shed after the 1-0 win against Hibs at Pittodrie. Image by Shutterstock

Thelin said: “Kevin has grown since he arrived after some hard work and also getting more comfortable with the team.

“He has also grown in terms of leadership and taking responsibility on the pitch.

“You can see that when he’s down around our own box and blocking shots.

“And then he is up and trying to attack again.

“Those are people you want to have in a team.

“I understand why the teammates feel like that (naming Nisbet players’ player of the year). “

Nisbet has scored more than 10 goals in three of his last four seasons playing in the Scottish Premiership.

As well as 10 league goals this season he netted 14 in 2020-21 and 12 in 2022-23 while with Hibs.

Proven Premiership goalscorer

The loan striker is one of only four players to score 10 or more goals in as many as three Scottish Premiership campaigns since 2020-21.

The others are former Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi (four), ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (three) and Rangers captain James Tavernier (three).

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Kevin creates chances and scores goals, but he’s also competing for the result of the game.

“So that’s important because to build this environment for us, we need characters.

“What is important in the end is to try to win games and titles.

“So you need these kinds of characters.

“That’s what everybody has to see and learn from each other to contribute in the future.”

Thelin has previously indicated he would be keen to retain Nisbet beyond the summer, but finances could work against that.

‘We knew what Kevin could do’

The Dons are not paying all of Nisbet’s wages and it is understood Millwall would look to recoup around £1m from the £2m paid to Hibs for the striker in summer 2023.

Nisbet is contracted to Millwall until summer 2026.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (R) celebrates scoring to make it 4-1 with Vicente Besuijen against Dundee. Image: SNS

Millwall boss Alex Neil has confirmed Nisbet will be given the chance to fight for a first team slot during pre-season.

Asked if Nisbet is now a more complete player, Thelin said: “I didn’t know him so well from before.

“But he came here after a period of time when he hadn’t played so much, and it can be hard.

“We knew what Kevin could do.

“However, it was important to give him time to get in shape and get into his maximum running and performances.”

Conversation