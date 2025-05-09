Rangers v Aberdeen: Find the password to our Dons Score Predictor League competition

By the time Aberdeen visit Rangers in the Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday, they will know if third-place rivals Hibs have picked up any points against champions Celtic.

The Dons are back behind the Hibees in the standings, with Jimmy Thelin’s team beating David Gray’s men at Pittodrie to pull level on points two weekends ago… only to then lose at St Mirren last Saturday.

A trip to take on Rangers looks like it could be make-or-break for the Reds’ hopes of yet claiming third spot.

Sunday’s opponents, meanwhile, haven’t been able to buy a win at Ibrox in recent times. Will the pressure from the home fans work for Aberdeen, or against them?

A trip to take on Rangers looks like it could be make-or-break for the Reds' hopes of yet claiming third spot.

Sunday's opponents, meanwhile, haven't been able to buy a win at Ibrox in recent times. Will the pressure from the home fans work for Aberdeen, or against them?

