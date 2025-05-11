Live blog: Rangers v Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin’s side bid to close the gap on third-place Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Live blog: Rangers v Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin’s side bid to close the gap on third-place Hibernian

The latest updates from Ibrox as the Dons bid to bounce back from last week's 1-0 loss at St Mirren.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during a William Hill arrives at Ibrox ahead of the match against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are at Ibrox to take on Rangers as they look to close the gap on third-place Hibernian.

The Dons suffered a 1-0 loss at St Mirren on their last outing and will be looking to bounce back against Barry Ferguson’s side.

Follow all the build-up, action and reaction from today’s encounter at Ibrox in our live blog.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.  

An interested spectator

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is at Ibrox to take in today’s game amid speculation he could be making the move from Kilmarnock to Tynecastle to become the new Hearts manager. He is on media duties for Sky Sports today.

Kilmarnock Manager Derek McInnes speaks to former Rangers striker Mark Hateley.

Team news: Four changes for the Dons

Jimmy Thelin has shuffled his pack following the defeat in Paisley with four changes.

Into the starting line-up come Latvia international Kristers Tobers, Dante Polvara, Jamie McGrath and Oday Dabbagh.

Ante Palaversa, Kevin Nisbet and player of the year Shayden Morris drop to the bench, while on-loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington misses out.

Palaversa out to address poor away form

The Dons have struggled away from Pittodrie this season and have won just two of the last 16 Premiership matches on the road.

Midfielder Ante Palaversa has warned Aberdeen must fix their away day woes to keep alive the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

The 25-year-old said: “We have to change that mentality as a team and go to win away games like we’re winning the home games.”

Midfielder Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park.
Ante Palaversa at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Read our interview with the Aberdeen midfielder here. 

A mixed day for north sides

It was a day of contrasting fortunes for the north sides who were in action yesterday.

Ross County’s relegation fears deepened with a seventh successive defeat after going down 2-1 at bottom of the league St Johnstone. You can read Andy Skinner’s report from McDiarmid Park and Don Cowie’s post-match thoughts here. 

Elgin City’s hopes of winning promotion from League Two are over despite winning 2-1 at Annan yesterday wit Allan Hale’s side going down 5-4 on aggregate.

But it was a better day for Cove Rangers who defeated Queen of the South 2-1 to set-up a showdown with Airdrieonians in the Championship play-off final. 

