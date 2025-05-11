Live blog: Rangers v Aberdeen as Jimmy Thelin’s side bid to close the gap on third-place Hibernian

Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen are at Ibrox to take on Rangers as they look to close the gap on third-place Hibernian.

The Dons suffered a 1-0 loss at St Mirren on their last outing and will be looking to bounce back against Barry Ferguson’s side.

Follow all the build-up, action and reaction from today’s encounter at Ibrox in our live blog.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

An interested spectator

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is at Ibrox to take in today’s game amid speculation he could be making the move from Kilmarnock to Tynecastle to become the new Hearts manager. He is on media duties for Sky Sports today.

Team news: Four changes for the Dons

Jimmy Thelin has shuffled his pack following the defeat in Paisley with four changes.

Into the starting line-up come Latvia international Kristers Tobers, Dante Polvara, Jamie McGrath and Oday Dabbagh.

Ante Palaversa, Kevin Nisbet and player of the year Shayden Morris drop to the bench, while on-loan Tottenham defender Alfie Dorrington misses out.

Palaversa out to address poor away form

The Dons have struggled away from Pittodrie this season and have won just two of the last 16 Premiership matches on the road.

Midfielder Ante Palaversa has warned Aberdeen must fix their away day woes to keep alive the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

The 25-year-old said: “We have to change that mentality as a team and go to win away games like we’re winning the home games.”

Read our interview with the Aberdeen midfielder here.

A mixed day for north sides

It was a day of contrasting fortunes for the north sides who were in action yesterday.

Ross County’s relegation fears deepened with a seventh successive defeat after going down 2-1 at bottom of the league St Johnstone. You can read Andy Skinner’s report from McDiarmid Park and Don Cowie’s post-match thoughts here.

Elgin City’s hopes of winning promotion from League Two are over despite winning 2-1 at Annan yesterday wit Allan Hale’s side going down 5-4 on aggregate.

But it was a better day for Cove Rangers who defeated Queen of the South 2-1 to set-up a showdown with Airdrieonians in the Championship play-off final.