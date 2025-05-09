Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Alexander Jensen fitness update ahead of Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Alexander Jensen fitness update ahead of Rangers clash

Influential right-back Jensen was ruled out of the 1-0 loss at St Mirren due to a quad muscle injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will make a late fitness call on right-back Alexander Jensen ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash at Rangers.

Jensen was ruled out of the 1-0 loss at St Mirren at the weekend due to a quad muscle injury.

Scotland international full-back Nicky Devlin came in to replace Jensen for his first Aberdeen start since February 1.

Jensen has been the regular starter at right-back since signing from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 in January.

Hibernian's Jordan Obita and Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen in action during a Premiership match at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen travel to Ibrox on Sunday in need of a win to keep alive the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Thelin’s Reds trail third-placed Hibs by three points with the Easter Road club also holding a superior goal advantage.

Asked if Jensen will be fit to face Rangers, Thelin said: “Let’s see how we manage him.

“He trained fully today and we have three games in the next week.

“So let’s see how much he can tolerate, but we have a good squad.”

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, striker Ester Sokler and winger Vicente Besuijen are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers has returned to training after being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.

 

