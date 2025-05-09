Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin delivers Alexander Jensen fitness update ahead of Rangers clash

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin will make a late fitness call on right-back Alexander Jensen ahead of Sunday’s Premiership clash at Rangers.

Jensen was ruled out of the 1-0 loss at St Mirren at the weekend due to a quad muscle injury.

Scotland international full-back Nicky Devlin came in to replace Jensen for his first Aberdeen start since February 1.

Jensen has been the regular starter at right-back since signing from Swedish Allsvenskan club Brommapojkarna for £545,000 in January.

Aberdeen travel to Ibrox on Sunday in need of a win to keep alive the bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Thelin’s Reds trail third-placed Hibs by three points with the Easter Road club also holding a superior goal advantage.

Asked if Jensen will be fit to face Rangers, Thelin said: “Let’s see how we manage him.

“He trained fully today and we have three games in the next week.

“So let’s see how much he can tolerate, but we have a good squad.”

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, striker Ester Sokler and winger Vicente Besuijen are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Latvia international centre-back Kristers Tobers has returned to training after being sidelined for two months with a hamstring injury.