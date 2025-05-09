Kristers Tobers return timeline delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Kristers Tobers return timeline delivered by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin

Latvia international centre-back Tobers, a £600,000 January transfer window signing, has been out for two months with a hamstring injury.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers celebrates his side's 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirmed Kristers Tobers will end his injury hell this season and play his part in the fight for third and Scottish Cup final.

A £6o0,000 January transfer window signing, Tobers has been sidelined by a hamstring  problem for two months.

Latvia captain Tobers last featured in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United on March 2, when he was forced off injured in the first half.

Thelin confirmed the 24-year-old is back in full training and will return to action to boost the Dons’ bid to finish third in the Premiership.

Kristers Tobers during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.
Kristers Tobers during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have three games remaining in the Premiership this season, beginning with a trip to Rangers on Sunday.

Thelin’s side then face Celtic at home on Wednesday before a trip to Dundee United next Saturday.

Tobers ‘hungry’ to return to action

Tobers will feature in that Premiership run in and will be fit to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on May 24.

Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS
Kristers Tobers of Aberdeen heads at goal during the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Elgin City. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “Kristers is training well.

“Sometimes you need that recovery period to get into the team again and Kristers is there and really hungry.

“He is much better this week than last week, but it is the timing.

“The games are coming quick and I think he will be available for one of the games as we need to share the load between the players.

“It’s three games from Sunday to Saturday, so we need to be clever and keep the energy high.”

Tobers’ frustration at injury

Tobers was secured in the January window from Swiss top-flight club Grasshoppers.

The centre-back was a regular first-team starter and played a key role in the Dons’ revival after a crash in Premiership form during the winter.

Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a close range shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers at the near post during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Hearts' keeper Craig Gordon saves a shot from Aberdeen's Kristers Tobers during a Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It has been frustrating for him.

“We knew we had to play him when he arrived, and between seasons, it’s always a little bit of a calculated risk.

“But at that moment we really needed to bring in someone who could help us to get out of that challenging period.

“We did a lot of important things at that moment to help us to get out on the other side.

“Having the cup final to aim for helps – everyone wants to be fit for that!”

Late fitness call on Alexander Jensen

Thelin will make a late fitness call on right-back Alexander Jensen ahead of the trip to Rangers.

Jensen was ruled out of the 1-0 loss at St Mirren at the weekend due to a quad muscle injury.

However, the full-back came through a full-training session on Friday.

Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen in action during the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Hearts at Hampden. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, striker Ester Sokler and winger Vicente Besuijen are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

‘We’re still aiming for Europe’

Aberdeen lost valuable ground in the race to finish third by losing at St Mirren.

The Dons now trail third-placed Hibs by three points, with the Easter Road club also holding a superior goal advantage.

Thelin said: “Still our aim is to qualify for Europe and nothing has changed in our mentality – in what we want to achieve and how we get there.

“We try to be the best we can be and deliver performances and results.

“This team is ready for the game against Rangers.

“It is a good game to play now and it is good that we have this tight schedule of fixtures.

“We have that focus on game by game now.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 Premiership loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS

Aberdeen were leading 2-0 against 10-man Rangers at Pittodrie last month but were left shellshocked when the visitors fought back to draw 2-2.

Thelin looks to future, not the past

Rangers netted a last-gasp equaliser through Ianis Hagi in the 96th minute.

Thelin insists that late capitulation will have no relevance ahead of the trip to Govan.

He said: “You can’t look back and think maybe things should have been different.

“You can’t do that when you’re in the middle of the season.

“And at the end of the season, you have to always put all the energy you have on what is in front of you.

“You cannot look back with regrets.

 

“Instead, you can always learn, and you can improve.

“Rather than look back you have to focus on what you have in front of you right now.

“Rangers are ahead of us on the table and in the future we want to be better and better every season.

“The best way to do that is to play against good teams and try to be better all the time.”

