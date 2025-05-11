Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals extended Ibrox dressing room talks with team after heavy 4-0 loss to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals extended Ibrox dressing room talks with team after heavy 4-0 loss to Rangers

Aberdeen boss Thelin reveals lengthy post-match debrief after Dons concede four second half goals in Rangers defeat.

By Sean Wallace
Rangers' Hamza Igamane scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen at Ibrox.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin revealed he had extended clear-the-air talks with his players in the Ibrox dressing room after a humiliating second half collapse.

Thelin was left frustrated the Dons played as individuals and not a collective in a heavy 4-0 loss to Rangers in Glasgow.

In a brutal assessment of an horrific second half capitulation Thelin pinpointed an absence of responsibility and discipline after falling behind.

The chastening defeat was a damaging blow to Aberdeen’s dwindling hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath dejected in the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Third-place Hibs hold a three point advantage and superior goal difference over the Reds with only two league matches remaining.

The next fixture for a Reds team that were blown away in the second 45 minutes at  Ibrox is a home clash against Premiership champions Celtic on Wednesday.

Thelin’s long Ibrox dressing room talk

Struggling Rangers had endured a seven game winless slump at Ibrox dating back until early February prior to facing Aberdeen.

They ended that barren run with four goals after the break courtesy of Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte.

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Ibrox.
Thelin said: “We had a long talk inside the dressing room after the game.

“Performance-wise after their first goal was was like we were not a collective anymore and we played as individuals.

“There was too much space opened up within our team and it was too easy for Rangers to arrive at our goal with just a few passes.

“Sometimes you don’t have a good day quality-wise with the touch or technique but in the first half we were okay and stable.

“In the second half we tried to push a little bit more and started quite well.

“But after their first goal it was just 11 individuals, not a team anymore.

“Then it’s difficult to play football because it’s a collective sport.”

Aberdeen have won only twice in the last 15 away Premiership games, with a points return of 10 from a possible 45.

Lack of responsibility and discipline

Dons boss Thelin made two half time substitutions in a bid to turn around the game with the match tied 0-0 at the break.

He introduced leading scorer Kevin Nisbet and fellow attacker Pape Gueye for Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Thelin didn’t hold back on his post-mortem of an horrific second half for the Reds.

He said: “You have to take responsibility and take the discipline in these moments.

“Especially if you’re playing away from home.

“To get something from the game you have to run more, have to be better in the challenges when one against one.

“You have to be better in the duels and try to find a goal through a set play or transition.

“After the first goal there was space everywhere and then you drain yourself if you don’t help each other.

“And then it becomes difficult to play football.”

Dons boss Thelin says the manner his team “broke down” after going a goal behind is a problem he will attempt to ensure does not happen again in the future.

Looking for long-term solutions

Thelin was asked if he was surprised at his side’s disappointing reaction to going behind, especially with the battle for third riding on the game.

He said: “Yes. But football is complex sometimes and it is difficult to explain everything.

“We have a lot to play for in the game and a really big away support.

“Before the game everything feels fine and then there is the moment when they score to go 1-0 up.

Rangers' James Tavernier and Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels in action in the 4-0 loss.
“Then we broke down so that is something we have to work on in the long term.

“The way we manage games when it’s difficult out there.

“However in the short term we just have to recover and work on the performance on Wednesday (against Celtic).”

Aberdeen fans during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Rangers ‘ran over the top’ of Aberdeen

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson said: “It was a thoroughly deserved three points.

“We caused Aberdeen all sorts of problems in the second half and ran over the top of Aberdeen.

“I’m just disappointed it wasn’t more. It could have been more.”

