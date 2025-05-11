Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals extended Ibrox dressing room talks with team after heavy 4-0 loss to Rangers

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin revealed he had extended clear-the-air talks with his players in the Ibrox dressing room after a humiliating second half collapse.

Thelin was left frustrated the Dons played as individuals and not a collective in a heavy 4-0 loss to Rangers in Glasgow.

In a brutal assessment of an horrific second half capitulation Thelin pinpointed an absence of responsibility and discipline after falling behind.

The chastening defeat was a damaging blow to Aberdeen’s dwindling hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Third-place Hibs hold a three point advantage and superior goal difference over the Reds with only two league matches remaining.

The next fixture for a Reds team that were blown away in the second 45 minutes at Ibrox is a home clash against Premiership champions Celtic on Wednesday.

Thelin’s long Ibrox dressing room talk

Struggling Rangers had endured a seven game winless slump at Ibrox dating back until early February prior to facing Aberdeen.

They ended that barren run with four goals after the break courtesy of Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Hamza Igamane and Jefte.

Thelin said: “We had a long talk inside the dressing room after the game.

“Performance-wise after their first goal was was like we were not a collective anymore and we played as individuals.

“There was too much space opened up within our team and it was too easy for Rangers to arrive at our goal with just a few passes.

“Sometimes you don’t have a good day quality-wise with the touch or technique but in the first half we were okay and stable.

“In the second half we tried to push a little bit more and started quite well.

“But after their first goal it was just 11 individuals, not a team anymore.

“Then it’s difficult to play football because it’s a collective sport.”

Aberdeen have won only twice in the last 15 away Premiership games, with a points return of 10 from a possible 45.

Lack of responsibility and discipline

Dons boss Thelin made two half time substitutions in a bid to turn around the game with the match tied 0-0 at the break.

He introduced leading scorer Kevin Nisbet and fellow attacker Pape Gueye for Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh.

Thelin didn’t hold back on his post-mortem of an horrific second half for the Reds.

He said: “You have to take responsibility and take the discipline in these moments.

“Especially if you’re playing away from home.

“To get something from the game you have to run more, have to be better in the challenges when one against one.

“You have to be better in the duels and try to find a goal through a set play or transition.

“After the first goal there was space everywhere and then you drain yourself if you don’t help each other.

“And then it becomes difficult to play football.”

Dons boss Thelin says the manner his team “broke down” after going a goal behind is a problem he will attempt to ensure does not happen again in the future.

Looking for long-term solutions

Thelin was asked if he was surprised at his side’s disappointing reaction to going behind, especially with the battle for third riding on the game.

He said: “Yes. But football is complex sometimes and it is difficult to explain everything.

“We have a lot to play for in the game and a really big away support.

“Before the game everything feels fine and then there is the moment when they score to go 1-0 up.

“Then we broke down so that is something we have to work on in the long term.

“The way we manage games when it’s difficult out there.

“However in the short term we just have to recover and work on the performance on Wednesday (against Celtic).”

Rangers ‘ran over the top’ of Aberdeen

Rangers interim manager Barry Ferguson said: “It was a thoroughly deserved three points.

“We caused Aberdeen all sorts of problems in the second half and ran over the top of Aberdeen.

“I’m just disappointed it wasn’t more. It could have been more.”