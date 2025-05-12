Aberdeen fan view: A dilemma for Jimmy Thelin as the season finale approaches

If the best that could be said for Aberdeen’s weekend is that they lost no substantive ground to either Hibs or Dundee United, then at this stage of the game that is no stingy consolation prize.

With only two league matchdays now left, each one that passes without ceding position is a step closer to the target.

The asterisk to that is that St Mirren, with yet another impressive showing since sneaking into the top six field, remain a dangerous bolter in this race, well beyond the point at which most would have expected them to be arithmetically pulled up.

It is now not inconceivable that they could enter the final straight next weekend still in sight of the Dons’ tail.

That potential disaster scenario gives Jimmy Thelin a dilemma ahead of a busy week; one which his selections here indicated he is already chewing on.

He now has two definitive routes into Europe through the Premiership: one is to get some form of positive result against the dominant champions; the other is to get the better of United when they pair settle matters on the final day.

Either will require a massive physical effort from players who have competing demands coming at them thick and fast.

Do the Dons pour everything into trying to decisively extend their lead over United this midweek, knowing that if they empty the tank against Celtic there is limited time to refill it if needed?

Or do they load their eggs into the Tannadice basket, given that victory there guarantees fourth place irrespective of any results elsewhere?

And all the while, individuals’ loads must be balanced to ensure that they can give all they can to the league conclusion without compromising their ability to contribute to the cup final. Reputations will be earned here.