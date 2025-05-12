Aberdeen fan view: A dilemma for Jimmy Thelin as the season finale approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A dilemma for Jimmy Thelin as the season finale approaches

The Dons suffered a 4-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox after a lacklustre display.

Rangers' John Souttar heads the ball wide of the post against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

If the best that could be said for Aberdeen’s weekend is that they lost no substantive ground to either Hibs or Dundee United, then at this stage of the game that is no stingy consolation prize.

With only two league matchdays now left, each one that passes without ceding position is a step closer to the target.

The asterisk to that is that St Mirren, with yet another impressive showing since sneaking into the top six field, remain a dangerous bolter in this race, well beyond the point at which most would have expected them to be arithmetically pulled up.

It is now not inconceivable that they could enter the final straight next weekend still in sight of the Dons’ tail.

That potential disaster scenario gives Jimmy Thelin a dilemma ahead of a busy week; one which his selections here indicated he is already chewing on.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the match between Rangers and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

He now has two definitive routes into Europe through the Premiership: one is to get some form of positive result against the dominant champions; the other is to get the better of United when they pair settle matters on the final day.

Either will require a massive physical effort from players who have competing demands coming at them thick and fast.

Do the Dons pour everything into trying to decisively extend their lead over United this midweek, knowing that if they empty the tank against Celtic there is limited time to refill it if needed?

Or do they load their eggs into the Tannadice basket, given that victory there guarantees fourth place irrespective of any results elsewhere?

And all the while, individuals’ loads must be balanced to ensure that they can give all they can to the league conclusion without compromising their ability to contribute to the cup final. Reputations will be earned here.

