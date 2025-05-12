Duncan Shearer: By his standards, Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s post-Rangers verdict of Dons players was damning

It is hugely concerning to hear Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin questioning his players in the manner he has two weeks before the club’s biggest game of the season.

Dons fans cannot be anything other than worried by their boss’ post-match comments following Sunday’s 4-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.

Thelin has been hugely protective of his players all season through the good and bad, but it is clear his patience reached breaking point in Glasgow.

I can’t speak for the players in the Aberdeen dressing room, but I know how much I’d have been hurt if my manager had said a team I played in fell to pieces after conceding a goal.

“Broke down” was the phrase Thelin used, but he went on to explain in detail what he meant.

He mentioned the space his side gave to Rangers, the fact they played as individuals, the lost duels in one against one situations, and the poor play in transition and at set pieces.

Put them all together and it’s as damning as you are going to hear from this Aberdeen manager, who is not one for being so critical publicly.

Why has Thelin changed tact?

There are a couple of reasons why he’s done this. Firstly, the fear of it repeating at Hampden in the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on May 24.

If the heads can go down as they did against a Rangers side who had not won a home game under interim boss Barry Ferguson, then what could happen against the best team in the country – a side chasing a treble no less?

Secondly, and with the first reason in mind, Thelin must be hoping his change of tact can serve as the proverbial kick up the backside for his players as he knows there simply cannot be a repeat of what he saw in the second half at Ibrox.

The ability is there in this Aberdeen team, but it needs to be matched by mental strength.

If it isn’t, and Celtic get an early goal in the final, a long afternoon could lie ahead for the team and the 20,000 strong Red Army who will be there.

Huge week ahead for Aberdeen

Speaking of Celtic, they are next up for the Dons on Wednesday when they visit Pittodrie for the final time this season.

It’s the perfect pick-me-up for Aberdeen and a chance for the players to not only bounce back and hopefully take the race for third place to the final weekend of the league season, but also show they are deserving of a place in the starting line-up at Hampden.

Thelin made changes on Sunday in his team selection, but clearly wasn’t happy with what he got in the first half as he made more changes in attack during the interval.

That tells me he is not yet sold on his strongest team for the final, but it will be interesting to see if that plays into his team selection against the champions.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will know the team he is planning on fielding against the Dons at the National Stadium, while I get the impression Thelin is still tinkering and trying to find a successful gameplan.

But I don’t know if he will want to show his hand against the Hoops on Wednesday, nor am I convinced it will be the strongest Hoops team running out at Pittodrie this close to the final.

But I know this much – Aberdeen have to win this game.

A win may not be enough to catch Hibs, but at the very least it will ensure qualification for Europe with a game to spare.

The last thing the Dons want is a tension-packed final day shootout at Dundee United on Saturday.

Time is running out for Ross County to stop the rot

A mentality shift is exactly what Ross County boss Don Cowie must be hoping for this week following another devastating defeat.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by bottom club St Johnstone in Perth means the gap at the bottom of the table is now just three points with two games remaining.

The collapse at County has been horrendous. Seven defeats in a row at this stage of the season has plunged the Staggies deep into the relegation mire.

Don says he takes full responsibility and won’t hide or shy away from what’s at stake, but that’s what I’d expect a manager to say.

Knowing you are in trouble is one thing, but if I’m a chairman what I’m looking for is a sign the players are responding to the boss.

It’s now or never for the County players on that front this week.

Wednesday’s league game at Dundee will be red hot. Tony Docherty and his players know if they beat County they are safe in the Premiership.

The Staggies know they are out of the relegation zone if they win at Dens Park and can secure their survival if they beat Motherwell in Dingwall on Sunday.

But if St Johnstone win against Hearts at Tynecastle, then we could be looking at a final day of real drama in the Highlands and in Perth, where Saints face Dundee.

The stakes are huge this week. There’s league survival, protecting the wages you are being paid and supporting your families at stake.

If that can’t get you to go out all guns blazing, then nothing will.