Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin discusses impact of Ibrox hammering on his players’ confidence

Boss Jimmy Thelin is confident Aberdeen’s second half collapse against Rangers at Ibrox will not derail the bid to secure success this season.

The Dons crashed to a damaging 4-0 loss to Rangers in Glasgow on Sunday with all four goals coming after the break.

After the shocker in Govan, Thelin will demand his players show the club’s supporters they can battle – starting against Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Losing heavily at Ibrox was a hammer blow ahead of three high-stakes matches which will define Thelin’s debut campaign at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen have two Premiership fixtures remaining in the bid to finish third.

First up is Premiership champions Celtic, before a trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Aberdeen trail third-placed Hibs by three points with the Easter Road club also holding a far superior goal difference.

On Saturday, May 24 the Dons face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Thelin assesses impact of Ibrox loss

Thelin kept his players in the Ibrox dressing room for extended clear-the-air talks after the heavy loss.

He insists he has no concerns about the self-belief of his players or upcoming games.

Thelin said: “I don’t think we will see the confidence lower – the loss to Rangers is not going to impact that.

“Sometimes football can be emotional, but we have to zoom out of that loss and look at where we are.

“We have also had a lot of good games this season and we have to focus on them.

“Football is always what happens now and we have to prepare for the next game.

“I think the performance will be good on Wednesday.”

Aberdeen’s loyal travelling support were left shell-shocked at the second half capitulation at Ibrox.

The Dons have only won twice in their previous 15 away games in the Premiership.

Thelin demands immediate reaction

Despite that poor form on the road, the Red Army snapped up the entire ticket allocation of more than 20,000 briefs for the Scottish Cup final on the first day of sale.

Boss Thelin says the second half at Ibrox was not a true representation of the team he has built across two transfer windows.

He will demand Aberdeen show their fighting spirit as they bid to end the season with glory.

Thelin said: “We have a lot to play for.

“As a team we know when we should press, as we have done it in so many matches this season, so I am not worried for the coming games.

“But against Rangers, the reason why (we suffered a heavy defeat) is how we defended after losing that first goal.

“After they scored the first goal, how we act as a collective team disappeared. That is a matureness and behaviour we have to change as quickly as possible.

“We have to show our fans we have much more inside us as a team when things get tough.

“When you have a performance like that you have to show up on Wednesday – it is about responsibility.

“You have to show everybody we can react in a good way and take responsibility for our performance against Rangers.

“That is what it is about in football and in life.

“When you have setbacks, you have to try to be better next time.

“We are disappointed with what we showed, and we have to give the fans more.

“We have to show them now on Wednesday.”

Later this month, Aberdeen are set to contest in the Scottish Cup final for the first time since 2017.

Were Aberdeen distracted by the final?

The Dons have not won the trophy since 1990.

Ending that 35-year Scottish Cup drought would secure legendary status for this team.

Asked if his players were distracted at Ibrox by the looming cup final, Thelin said: “I hope not because we know where we are in the league – there is so much to play for here.

“You never know what’s going to happen in the future, and as a player, team and a manager, you have to take it game by game, because it is always about performance.

“What we showed against Rangers… If someone is thinking about the cup final already, then their focus is on the wrong place and they are not going to perform well.

“They have to understand there is an important game against Celtic at home now.”