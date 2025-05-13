Willie Miller: Where were the Aberdeen leaders in second half disintegration at Rangers?

I was surprised at the lack of leadership within the Aberdeen team when things started to go wrong during the second half at Ibrox.

Aberdeen needed experienced players and leaders to galvanise the team and lead them through a tough spell against Rangers.

Those players were required to communicate and put up more of a defensive line in a bid to stop the rot.

But it didn’t happen.

Instead, Aberdeen’s organisation disintegrated after conceding the opening goal, and there were gaps everywhere which were exploited.

When you are playing Rangers at Ibrox, you cannot give them so much space.

It doesn’t matter what their form is leading up to the game – Rangers will take advantage of it.

Similar to League Cup semi shocker

You cannot let your guard and organisation down like Aberdeen did after the break on Sunday.

The two Aberdeen centre-backs were isolated, the full-backs charged forward and the two sitting midfielders chased the game.

It was very similar to the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic earlier this season when all the organisation disintegrated.

When there is that disintegration, it can lead to an embarrassing situation.

If there is any sign of that in the remaining Premiership games against Celtic and Dundee United, the bid for third will be over.

After two straight defeats to Rangers and St Mirren, it is now an outside chance of finishing third for the Dons.

Third-placed Hibs are firmly in the driving seat.

Rangers could have scored more

Aberdeen must learn valuable lessons quickly from the second half collapse at Rangers with the season still in the balance.

Rangers scored four goals after the break, but it could have been even more.

When things go against you it is vital to have leaders on the park to pull the team together and protect one another.

It is important to get together as a group and minimise the space in particular, because Rangers had so much of that in the second half.

Fair play to interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson, as he made changes to go with two strikers and Vaclav Cerny moving into a no.10 position.

Unacceptable second half collapse

Aberdeen struggled to cope with those changes and the performance in the second half was unacceptable.

If Aberdeen play like they did after the break at Ibrox, they will also have no chance of winning the Scottish Cup.

However, I am not expecting a repeat of the Ibrox collapse in the remaining three games this season.

The momentum from the final Premiership games against Celtic and Dundee United is absolutely crucial going into the Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen will go into the final as underdogs, but we have seen underdogs win trophies many times before.

Immediate response against Celtic

Thelin’s Reds have to right the wrongs of the loss to Rangers by rediscovering their top form against Celtic at Pittodrie tomorrow night.

They have to dig deep and fight for that third spot and give everything in the bid to secure a win against Celtic.

What is Thelin’s best team ahead of Scottish Cup final?

There were four changes to the starting XI against Rangers.

At this late stage in the season, Thelin would be hoping for a more settled starting line-up that he can trust.

He needs to find that settled team again in the remaining two games before the Scottish Cup final on May 24.

Although the battle for third is hugely important it is the outcome of the Scottish Cup that everyone will remember in years to come.

Momentum is huge in football.

Thelin needs to get team settled again and decide who will start that cup final.

If you asked me now, I wouldn’t be too sure who would start at Hampden as there have been changes recently that have put doubts in my mind.

I know what the shape will likely be and the identity Thelin is trying to achieve.

However, I’m not sure who the personnel that will start at Hampden will be.

There is a lot of work to be done and I’m sure they are trying to answer the questions posed by the loss to Rangers.