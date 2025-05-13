Willie Miller: Where were the Aberdeen leaders in second half disintegration at Rangers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Where were the Aberdeen leaders in second half disintegration at Rangers?

Miller on the leadership void in the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox and how there remains uncertain over Jimmy Thelin's strongest starting XI for the Scottish Cup final.

Rangers' Hamza Igamane scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen at Ibrox.
Rangers' Hamza Igamane scores to make it 3-0 against Aberdeen at Ibrox. Image: SNS
By Willie Miller

I was surprised at the lack of leadership within the Aberdeen team when things started to go wrong during the second half at Ibrox.

Aberdeen needed experienced players and leaders to galvanise the team and lead them through a tough spell against Rangers.

Those players were required to communicate and put up more of a defensive line in a bid to stop the rot.

But it didn’t happen.

Instead, Aberdeen’s organisation disintegrated after conceding the opening goal, and  there were gaps everywhere which were exploited.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, Mats Knoester and Topi Keskinen (L-R) look dejected after the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, Mats Knoester and Topi Keskinen (L-R) look dejected after the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

When you are playing Rangers at Ibrox, you cannot give them so much space.

It doesn’t matter what their form is leading up to the game – Rangers will take advantage of it.

Similar to League Cup semi shocker

You cannot let your guard and organisation down like Aberdeen did after the break on Sunday.

The two Aberdeen centre-backs were isolated, the full-backs charged forward and the two sitting midfielders chased the game.

It was very similar to the 6-0 League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic earlier this season when all the organisation disintegrated.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov looks dejected at full time after a 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov looks dejected at full-time after a 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

When there is that disintegration, it can lead to an embarrassing situation.

If there is any sign of that in the remaining Premiership games against Celtic and Dundee United, the bid for third will be over.

After two straight defeats to Rangers and St Mirren, it is now an outside chance of finishing third for the Dons.

Third-placed Hibs are firmly in the driving seat.

Rangers could have scored more

Aberdeen must learn valuable lessons quickly from the second half collapse at Rangers with the season still in the balance.

Rangers scored four goals after the break, but it could have been even more.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

When things go against you it is vital to have leaders on the park to pull the team together and protect one another.

It is important to get together as a group and minimise the space in particular, because Rangers had so much of that in the second half.

Fair play to interim Rangers manager Barry Ferguson, as he made changes to go with two strikers and Vaclav Cerny moving into a no.10 position.

Unacceptable second half collapse

Aberdeen struggled to cope with those changes and the performance in the second half was unacceptable.

If Aberdeen play like they did after the break at Ibrox, they will also have no chance of winning the Scottish Cup.

However, I am not expecting a repeat of the Ibrox collapse in the remaining three games this season.

The momentum from the final Premiership games against Celtic and Dundee United is absolutely crucial going into the Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen will go into the final as underdogs, but we have seen underdogs win trophies many times before.

Immediate response against Celtic

Thelin’s Reds have to right the wrongs of the loss to Rangers by rediscovering their top form against Celtic at Pittodrie tomorrow night.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

They have to dig deep and fight for that third spot and give everything in the bid to secure a win against Celtic.

What is Thelin’s best team ahead of Scottish Cup final?

There were four changes to the starting XI against Rangers.

At this late stage in the season, Thelin would be hoping for a more settled starting line-up that he can trust.

He needs to find that settled team again in the remaining two games before the Scottish Cup final on May 24.

Although the battle for third is hugely important it is the outcome of the Scottish Cup that everyone will remember in years to come.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath dejected in the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath dejected in the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: PA

Momentum is huge in football.

Thelin needs to get team settled again and decide who will start that cup final.

If you asked me now, I wouldn’t be too sure who would start at Hampden as there have been changes recently that have put doubts in my mind.

I know what the shape will likely be and the identity Thelin is trying to achieve.

However, I’m not sure who the personnel that will start at Hampden will be.

There is a lot of work to be done and I’m sure they are trying to answer the questions posed by the loss to Rangers.

Conversation