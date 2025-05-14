Sean Wallace: The problem Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must fix in the summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Wallace: The problem Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must fix in the summer

Revealed - the concerning stat stretching across five years and multiple mangers that Thelin must fix in the summer.

Dejected Aberdeen players after Jefte of Rangers makes it 4-0 at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must find a solution to a damaging problem which has plagued four previous managers at Pittodrie.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida will work to complete signings during the summer transfer window to further strengthen the squad.

However, a priority during the summer and pre-season should be working on ending the club’s dismal away form in the Premiership.

This is not a problem confined to Thelin’s debut season at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, Mats Knoester and Topi Keskinen (L-R) look dejected after the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
It is an Achilles’ heel which stretches years and across multiple managers who have all failed to find an answer to Aberdeen’s baffling league travel sickness.

This season, the Reds have won five, drawn four and lost nine away Premiership fixtures, having scored 16 goals and conceded 33.

Damaging stats across five years

Aberdeen began the campaign with three straight Premiership wins on the road, but then the familiar problem of away league form returned.

The shambolic 4-0 away loss at Ibrox was yet another painful setback.

Thelin’s Dons have won only two of their previous 15 away league games, which is a return that has damaged the bid to finish third.

But the Swede inherited these away day blues.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
There was a near-identical return on the road last season under Barry Robson and interim bosses Neil Warnock and Peter Leven.

Last season, the Dons won five away Premiership games, with five draws and nine defeats.

The campaign before that, 2022-23 under Jim Goodwin, Aberdeen again won five league games away from home.

They drew one and lost 15, scoring 15 and conceding 46.

Problem faced by different managers

In 2021-22, then-manager Stephen Glass suffered the same problem, with just two away Premiership wins, six draws and 11 defeats.

Even Derek McInnes was dogged by away day troubles in his final campaign at Pittodrie.

In the 2020-21 campaign under McInnes, Aberdeen won six away games, drew six and lost seven.

Across the previous five campaigns, the Dons have won only 23 of 94 Premiership away games, drawing 22 and losing 49.

That is a win ratio of only 24 percent and a return of 91 points from a possible 282.

During that five-year period, Aberdeen have scored 82 Premiership away goals and conceded 155.

That is a goal difference of minus-73.

The major unanswered question

There has been five permanent managers, multiple transfer windows and signings, formation changes and different tactics… but still the away day conundrum continues.

Whether it is tactics, travelling, mentality, players or other factors.

That is the big unanswered question.

And one that Thelin must find a solution to for his second season at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath dejected in the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox.
What is clear is that it is a weakness which is continuing to hinder Aberdeen.

The Reds looked to have struck a major blow in the race to finish third when beating Hibs 1-0 at Pittodrie in the first post-split fixture.

That moved Thelin’s side level on points with third-placed Hibs.

However, that good work has been scuppered by two successive dismal away losses.

Aberdeen failed to register a single shot on target when losing 1-0 at St Mirren.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the William Hill Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox on May 11. Image: SNS.
That was followed by the collapse in the second half at Ibrox when leaking four goals to Rangers.

The concern is that loss could have been even heavier – such was the space afforded to Rangers.

Aberdeen call time on the Premiership campaign with an away trip to Dundee United on Saturday.

Their slim hopes of finishing third will hinge on Thelin finding a solution to a long-term problem at Tannadice.

 

Conversation