Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues squad demand ahead of Celtic showdown

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists the true quality of a team is how they recover from a painful setback.

And for Thelin that means bouncing back against Premiership champions Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday to keep alive the bid to finish third.

The Dons suffered a damaging loss when crashing 4-0 to Rangers at Ibrox, with all the goals coming after the break in a second half collapse.

In the immediate aftermath of that hammering Thelin kept his squad in the Ibrox dressing room for extended talks.

Thelin was also critical of how the Dons played as individuals and not a collective after conceding the first goal in Govan.

Thelin on the true quality of a team

However the Dons gaffer’s belief in his squad has not been dented by that Ibrox loss and he is confident they will rally against Celtic.

Thelin said: “Sometimes you get big setbacks, but the thing is how you bounce back.

“That’s the true quality of a team, how you react to a setback.

“And how we react to this one (Rangers loss).

“I have a strong belief in the team.

“We have the capacity to play really good games and my belief is that we’re going to do it against Celtic.

“We are together and are learning and growing as a team.

“There was a disappointment, but we leave that behind.

“We have to to move on and it’s been a positive few days with the squad focused on the next target.”

Aberdeen will welcome back defender Alfie Dorrington for the clash against Celtic.

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Dorrington missed the loss at Ibrox.

Bid to end win drought against Celtic

The clash against league champions Celtic is effectively a must-win for Aberdeen to keep alive hopes of finishing third in the Premiership.

Third-place Hibs hold a three point advantage and a superior goal advantage over the Reds, with only two games remaining.

Thelin will have to orchestrate the end of a nine-year win drought against Celtic at Pittodrie to retain hopes of third.

Aberdeen have failed to win against Celtic in 16 games at Pittodrie, losing 13 and drawing three since a 2-1 victory in February 2o16.

The win drought against the Hoops is not only restricted to the Granite City.

Aberdeen are winless in their last 29 meetings with Celtic in all competitions.

In that run they have 23 losses and six draws since a 1-0 league win at Parkhead in May 2018.

Thelin said: “We have a strong belief in what we do and facing the champions at home is one of the best tests you can have.

“It was a difficult game against Rangers and we did some good things when it was still 0-0.

“Then they scored one goal, quite easily.

“After that we had to go back to basics, try to stay in the game and find a way to score a goal.

“But we didn’t and it just disappeared, and we were quite open as a team.

“Does it happen every game?

“No, so I’m not concerned at all, but in that game, that’s what happened.

“We had a good run of 11 games where we were solid (before Ibrox).

“We have some ideas about how if we get in trouble with a goal against us what we should do.

“And we didn’t do that.

“We are always trying to get the better performance to evolve as a team.

“The hunger and the desire inside the squad is really high.

“I really believe we will go onto the pitch on Wednesday and show that to our fans.”

Two games against Celtic in 11 days will define Aberdeen’s season and Thelin’s first year in the Pittodrie hotseat.

Boss Thelin’s fight to finish third

The Reds also face treble-chasing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday, May 24.

Aspirations of taking to the field at the national stadium on the back of finishing third have faded with Hibs in control of that spot.

On third, Thelin said: “I think you should never give up anything as you always have to believe.

“You must have that spirit inside the team when you go into these challenging parts of the season.

“We know if you want to arrive third it’s difficult, yes, but you have to believe you can do it.

“Otherwise, it’s not necessary to play the game.

“We have a strong belief to take this chance at home and then the other game after that against United.

“First of all, we have to give everything against Celtic.”