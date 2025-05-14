Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin strategy helping leave Dons wide open and bearing little attacking fruit – how will he address it?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Jimmy Thelin strategy helping leave Dons wide open and bearing little attacking fruit – how will he address it?

Chris Crighton questions boss Jimmy Thelin over tactics producing 'irresponsibly loose' Aberdeen defending, plus 'few to no shots on target' up top in the wake of another thrashing.

Celtic's James Forrest (right) breaks into the box to assist Yang Hyun-Jun (not pictured) in scoring their side's second goal of the game against Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Celtic's James Forrest (right) breaks into the box to assist Yang Hyun-Jun (not pictured) in scoring their side's second goal of the game against Aberdeen. Image: PA.
By Chris Crighton

Aberdeen 1 Celtic 5 may have been a pleasantly open, carefree end-of-season spectacle for the neutral spectator. Not so for the Red Army, to whom it was a doubly worrying experience.

The ease with which the champions repeatedly walked through the Aberdeen defence would have been bad enough at any time – but a team with much still at stake should not be making life this easy for a heavily-changed side with nothing tangible to play for.

That should concern Jimmy Thelin on two fronts.

Immediately, it is a pretty frightening foretaste of what might lie in store at Hampden, when these Celtic players will be augmented by bigger names returning refreshed. On the evidence of recent meetings, logic suggests the cup final conclusion is approaching foregone.

More broadly, does this advertise further problems to come down the line?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA.

The Dons’ defending, as a team, has been a point of debate in recent weeks. Spacious would be a kind description.

To the eye it has looked irresponsibly loose, and a goals against column nearing 60 lends empirical weight to this suspicion.

It is, in part, by design; a tactical and philosophical trick to set the team up to strike when they recover the ball.

And to some extent, moaning about it feels like proving the old adage of fans never being happy – for many’s the manager who has been run out of town for being too safe, defensive and boring.

But when the strategy bears no fruit – instead returning games, as seen lately, when the team is wide open yet manages few to no shots on target – it is legitimate to wonder whether it will ultimately succeed.

Thelin’s second season will be the acid test. Will he seek to address this issue by having his team defend tighter, or needing to defend less?

Conversation