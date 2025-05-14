Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Heavy Celtic defeat unacceptable

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin suffered his first heavy home defeat to Celtic – and vowed it can never happen again.

The champions rested several first-team regulars for the trip to Pittodrie, but still had far too much for the Dons as they swept Aberdeen aside 5-1 in a one-sided encounter in the Granite City.

Maik Nawrocki headed Celtic into the lead just after the half-hour mark, but Kevin Nisbet headed home an equaliser for the Dons.

However, Hyun-Jun Yang put the Hoops ahead again deep into first-half stoppage time, before goals from Luke McCowan and Johnny Kenny made it 4-1 by the 54th minute.

Aberdeen’s miserable evening went from bad to worse when Alfie Dorrington was sent off 12 minutes from time, before Adam Idah completed a comfortable win for the champions by scoring their fifth goal in stoppage time.

Thelin’s side have been competitive in their home games against Celtic and Rangers, but the Dons boss labelled this result as unacceptable.

He said: “Myself and the staff and the players talk about it in the dressing room and, of course, it’s not acceptable.

“Even if Celtic is a really strong team, to get a five goals against us at home in front of our fans is nothing we can accept in the future.

“We created some chances, we won some balls high up on the pitch, but when they arrived to our box they were good and we have to do better in these situations.

“It was the first big one (defeat) at home. 2

“At home we have been quite good against Celtic. The last game was quite tight at home and the Rangers games.

“When we play in the Celtic, they can do these kind of things and it happens away in away games, but at home it can never happen like it did today.”

Thelin will not lose belief ahead of Scottish Cup final rematch

A heavy defeat by a Celtic team which featured eight changes from the weekend represented the size of the task facing the Dons when they face the Hoops again next week in the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin knows his side have to improve at Hampden, but he insists any thoughts on the final must be put to one side as his team bid to secure a fourth-place finish.

Aberdeen, who have now qualified for Europe despite their home defeat, will secure a fourth-place finish if they avoid defeat against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Thelin said: “I think Celtic is a good team and today when they arrived to the last third, to our box, they were really good, really sharp.

“We had some opportunities ourselves, but didn’t find a way and also they blocked some shots.

“So, of course, they are really good, but still we have to believe we can find a situation in the final.

“But that’s in one week – now we have to focus on Saturday.”

Thelin defends Gueye over Hatate challenge

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expressed his unhappiness at Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye’s challenge on substitute Reo Hatate which left the Hoops midfielder clutching his ankle.

The Hoops boss said: “It was a needless challenge. The free-kick was given, the ball was running away and Reo was relaxed and stopping it when the guy loses his head and tackles him.

“It was a needless challenge. It was a sore one and there was no need for the challenge.”

Thelin, however, defended his player.

The Dons boss said: “I have to see the challenge again. I think both were there and tried to fight for the ball. Exactly how it was – I didn’t see it.”