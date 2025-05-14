Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Heavy Celtic defeat unacceptable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin: Heavy Celtic defeat unacceptable

The Dons boss insists there can be no repeat of his side's 5-1 defeat by the Hoops at Pittodrie under his management.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin on the touchline during the 5-1 defeat by Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin suffered his first heavy home defeat to Celtic – and vowed it can never happen again.

The champions rested several first-team regulars for the trip to Pittodrie, but still had far too much for the Dons as they swept Aberdeen aside 5-1 in a one-sided encounter in the Granite City.

Maik Nawrocki headed Celtic into the lead just after the half-hour mark, but Kevin Nisbet headed home an equaliser for the Dons.

However, Hyun-Jun Yang put the Hoops ahead again deep into first-half stoppage time, before goals from Luke McCowan and Johnny Kenny made it 4-1 by the 54th minute.

Aberdeen’s miserable evening went from bad to worse when Alfie Dorrington was sent off 12 minutes from time, before Adam Idah completed a comfortable win for the champions by scoring their fifth goal in stoppage time.

Thelin’s side have been competitive in their home games against Celtic and Rangers, but the Dons boss labelled this result as unacceptable.

Celtic’s Hyujn-Jun Yang (L) and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie compete for the ball. Image: SNS.

He said: “Myself and the staff and the players talk about it in the dressing room and, of course, it’s not acceptable.

“Even if Celtic is a really strong team, to get a five goals against us at home in front of our fans is nothing we can accept in the future.

“We created some chances, we won some balls high up on the pitch, but when they arrived to our box they were good and we have to do better in these situations.

“It was the first big one (defeat) at home. 2

“At home we have been quite good against Celtic. The last game was quite tight at home and the Rangers games.

“When we play in the Celtic, they can do these kind of things and it happens away in away games, but at home it can never happen like it did today.”

Thelin will not lose belief ahead of Scottish Cup final rematch

A heavy defeat by a Celtic team which featured eight changes from the weekend represented the size of the task facing the Dons when they face the Hoops again next week in the Scottish Cup final.

Thelin knows his side have to improve at Hampden, but he insists any thoughts on the final must be put to one side as his team bid to secure a fourth-place finish.

Aberdeen, who have now qualified for Europe despite their home defeat, will secure a fourth-place finish if they avoid defeat against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Kevin Nisbet scored Aberdeen’s equaliser against Celtic. Image: SNS

Thelin said: “I think Celtic is a good team and today when they arrived to the last third, to our box, they were really good, really sharp.

“We had some opportunities ourselves, but didn’t find a way and also they blocked some shots.

“So, of course, they are really good, but still we have to believe we can find a situation in the final.

“But that’s in one week – now we have to focus on Saturday.”

Thelin defends Gueye over Hatate challenge

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expressed his unhappiness at Aberdeen striker Pape Gueye’s challenge on substitute Reo Hatate which left the Hoops midfielder clutching his ankle.

The Hoops boss said: “It was a needless challenge. The free-kick was given, the ball was running away and Reo was relaxed and stopping it when the guy loses his head and tackles him.

“It was a needless challenge. It was a sore one and there was no need for the challenge.”

Thelin, however, defended his player.

The Dons boss said: “I have to see the challenge again. I think both were there and tried to fight for the ball. Exactly how it was – I didn’t see it.”

Conversation