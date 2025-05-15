Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson describes joy of winning Coppa Italia as Bologna captain

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson says captaining Bologna to Coppa Italia glory was a “beautiful moment”.

Ferguson’s sensational career in Italy since his transfer from Pittodrie hit another high when lifting the trophy after a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the final.

It is Bologna’s first major trophy success since winning the Coppa Italia in 1974.

A goal from Dan Ndoye in the 53rd minute secured the historic silverware win.

Ferguson was sold by Aberdeen to Italian top flight club Bologna in summer 2022.

Serie A leaders Napoli and AC Milan are all understood to have Ferguson on their radar for a potential summer transfer window swoop.

A ‘beautiful’ moment for Ferguson

Aberdeen have a 20% sell-on clause for Ferguson, who is valued by Bologna at more than £20million.

On the cup win, Ferguson said: “I have no words, it’s incredible.

“It’s a beautiful evening, we made history with our wonderful fans who always follow us.

“This cup is for them but also for the staff and for us players who give everything every day.

“There was a lot of emotion before the match, it’s normal before facing a strong team with dangerous players.

“However, we were dominant.

“In the first half we had a lot of possession and in the second half the goal came.

“Then we went on the defence and the victory arrived.”

The Coppa Italia is the latest landmark success for Ferguson since his switch from Pittodrie to Bologna.

Last season he landed the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in Serie A over a campaign.

Ferguson was on the radar of a number of top European clubs for a potential summer swoop last summer.

Ferguson kicked in face during final

However, he suffered a knee cruciate ligament injury which ended his campaign prematurely.

The knee injury also ruled Ferguson out of the Euro 2024 finals with Scotland.

In the Coppa Italia final the former Aberdeen midfielder was kicked in the face and left with a bloodied nose by AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Ferguson battled on to write his name in Bologna history.

He told the Bologna official website said: “For me it hasn’t been an easy season.

“I’ve had many stops due to injuries but tonight being there, playing and winning was beautiful.

“Now we’ll enjoy the victory and then we’ll think about the end of the championship.”