Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson describes joy of winning Coppa Italia as Bologna captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson describes joy of winning Coppa Italia as Bologna captain

Scotland international Ferguson captained Bologna to their first major trophy since 1974 with a 1-0 Coppa Italia final win against AC Milan.

By Sean Wallace
Vincenzo Italiano, head coach of Bologna FC, and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Image: Shutterstock
Vincenzo Italiano, head coach of Bologna FC, and Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Image: Shutterstock

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson says captaining Bologna to  Coppa Italia glory was a “beautiful moment”.

Ferguson’s sensational career in Italy since his transfer from Pittodrie hit another high when lifting the trophy after a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the final.

It is Bologna’s first major trophy success since winning the Coppa Italia in 1974.

A goal from Dan Ndoye in the 53rd minute secured the historic silverware win.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC with the Coppa Italia trophy after beating AC Milan in the final. Image by Shutterstock
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC with the Coppa Italia trophy after beating AC Milan in the final. Image by Shutterstock

Ferguson was sold by Aberdeen to Italian top flight club Bologna in summer 2022.

Serie A leaders Napoli and AC Milan are all understood to have Ferguson on their radar for a potential summer transfer window swoop.

A ‘beautiful’ moment for Ferguson

Aberdeen have a 20% sell-on clause for Ferguson, who is valued by Bologna at more than £20million.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC celebrates winning the Coppa Italia after a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the final.
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC celebrates winning the Coppa Italia after a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the final. Image: Shutterstock

On the cup win, Ferguson said: “I have no words, it’s incredible.

“It’s a beautiful evening, we made history with our wonderful fans who always follow us.

“This cup is for them but also for the staff and for us players who give everything every day.

“There was a lot of emotion before the match, it’s normal before facing a strong team with dangerous players.

“However, we were dominant.

“In the first half we had a lot of possession and in the second half the goal came.

“Then we went on the defence and the victory arrived.”

The Coppa Italia is the latest landmark success for Ferguson since his switch from Pittodrie to Bologna.

Last season he landed the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in Serie A over a campaign.

Ferguson was on the radar of a number of top European clubs for a potential summer swoop last summer.

Ferguson kicked in face during final

However, he suffered a knee cruciate ligament injury which ended his campaign prematurely.

Lewis Ferguson is accidentally kicked in the face by Rafael Leao of AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.
Lewis Ferguson is accidentally kicked in the face by Rafael Leao of AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final. Image: Shutterstock.

The knee injury also ruled Ferguson out of the Euro 2024 finals with Scotland.

In the Coppa Italia final the former Aberdeen midfielder was kicked in the face and left with a bloodied nose by AC Milan’s Rafael Leão.

Ferguson battled on to write his name in Bologna history.

He told the Bologna official website said: “For me it hasn’t been an easy season.

“I’ve had many stops due to injuries but tonight being there, playing and winning was beautiful.

“Now we’ll enjoy the victory and then we’ll think about the end of the championship.”

 

Conversation