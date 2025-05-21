Ryan Christie was frustrated Aberdeen didn’t beat Celtic in 2017 Scottish Cup final – despite being a Hoops player at the time

Ryan Christie was frustrated Aberdeen didn’t win the Scottish Cup final against Celtic in 2017 – even though he was on loan from the treble-chasing Hoops at the time.

The Scotland and Bournemouth star, who is recovering from groin surgery, helped the Dons reach the showpiece occasion at Hampden after his goal came in the first half of a 3-2 semi-final win over Hibs.

His parent club Celtic awaited in the final after they defeated Rangers 3-2, but Christie was not allowed to feature, as per the loan agreement, although he admits Aberdeen did investigate the possibility.

In November of that season, Derek McInnes’ Dons lost 3-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final but a powerful campaign saw them split the Old Firm, finishing nine points ahead of Rangers as the Premiership runners-up.

Jonny Hayes gave Aberdeen an early lead in the Scottish Cup final, which was swiftly wiped out by Stuart Armstrong’s leveller.

It was a pulsating clash bu it was Celtic who emerged victorious when Tom Rogic slotted away a stoppage-time clincher for a 2-1 win.

Aberdeen ‘were a credit to themselves’ in 2017 cup final’

Christie told The Press and Journal he felt that Dons group deserved to collect something for their year’s efforts and he wanted to end his Granite City loan spell with a tangible reward.

He said: “It’s always nice when it’s not a Celtic v Rangers final.

“There’s always a concern across Scotland that finals like these can be one-sided affairs, but it was the opposite of that.

“Aberdeen were a credit to themselves and showed why the were right up with the Old Firm that season.

“I was frustrated for the boys, because that would have been my last part before going back to Celtic. It would have been cool to get silverware with Aberdeen, but it wasn’t to be.

“But if it wasn’t to be Aberdeen, I suppose, it was good that it was at least Celtic winning it that season.”

‘Why I watched at home instead’

The 59-times capped Scotland midfielder, who has eyes on World Cup qualifiers later this year, revealed that he opted against attending the national stadium that day.

He said: “Believe it or not, I didn’t even go to the final. I watched it from home.

“I didn’t really fancy being spotted in the crowd and then I’d be sitting on my hands if either team scored, so I decided to stay away.

“The most frustrating thing was not being able to play in it, because of the occasion more than anything.

“You’re just desperate to play, especially when you’ve played your part in helping the team reach the final.

“When you sign a loan agreement, you nod your head to all the clauses but when they are in your way it becomes more frustrating.

“We looked for a couple of weeks to get around it, but there was no way round it – I don’t think Celtic were even going to let me play for Aberdeen that day.”

Walking out to a ‘sea of red’ fans

Christie was a Scottish Cup winner with Caley Thistle a decade ago in his first huge Hampden occasion.

Knowing Aberdeen are taking 20,000 fans to Glasgow this Saturday, he feels, will add to the scene.

He said: “My best memories of playing at Hampden included the first time when I won the Scottish Cup with Inverness.

“Even during the warm-up, the crowd were brilliant. We took down 15,000 or so, which is a fair number.

“The Aberdeen players, with 20,000 fans there, will walk out to the sea of red on their side of Hampden, and with the Celtic fans it will be a pretty cool spectacle.

“In Scotland, the Scottish Cup final is the one game on the calendar where you know everyone will be watching it.

“It always seems to be roasting hot as well.

“I’ll be looking forward to the game. I’ll be watching it. It’s one you don’t want to miss and, fingers crossed it’s a good game.”

‘It was a great time to be at Aberdeen’

And Christie, whose loan period of six months became 18 months in the end, has fond memories of being part of a strong Aberdeen side during the 2016-17 campaign.

He added: “I absolutely loved being part of that Aberdeen team.

“It’s only now when I look back at that squad that I think about just how strong that squad was.

“It’s no wonder, when you look back, that we were involved in cup finals and right up there near the top of the league.

“It was a great time to be at Aberdeen.

“I was devastated as both times they reached finals I couldn’t play in it. That was tough.

“But the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibs was amazing, it was a great day.”

Celebration knee-slide ‘wasn’t great’

Christie admits his memory is hazy when it comes to scoring against Championship opponents Hibs to help Aberdeen reach that Scottish Cup final eight years ago.

Adam Rooney shot the Dons ahead after just 12 seconds and Christie’s free-kick – from near the right corner flag – caught out goalkeeper Ofir Marciano to make it 2-0.

Hibs hit back with goals either side of half-time from Grant Holt and Dylan McGeouch before a late Hayes shot which deflected off Darren McGregor sealed a 3-2 victory for Aberdeen.

Christie recalls: “To be honest, the most I remember most about that goal was me trying to do a knee slide at a dry Hampden Park. That wasn’t great.

“It was a good win in the end against a good Hibs team. Any time you play and win at Hampden is pretty cool.”