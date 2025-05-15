Aberdeen fans react to Celtic hiding – Jimmy Thelin ‘needs to find answers’; Graeme Shinnie ‘cannot be LB’ for Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen fans’ run-in mood darkened further on Wednesday night during and after the 5-1 home Premiership hiding to Celtic – with a few common themes in the reaction.

While last night’s results actually guaranteed Jimmy Thelin’s side’s qualification for Europe next season, a second straight bruising beating to one of the Glasgow two (and a third consecutive defeat overall) ended the fight for third.

Such a heavy loss to a much-changed Celtic team was also an ominous sign for the Scottish Cup final between the teams in two weekends’ time – once this Saturday’s league-closer at Dundee United is out of the way.

In the wake of Wednesday’s defeat, supporters hit out at their side’s mentality, at boss Thelin, the Dons players and the Reds’ record since the winter.

Criticising Aberdeen’s overall mentality against the champions, Windy said: “This team does not believe it can beat Celtic.

“This team is not capable of beating Celtic.”

‘I’m not saying bin Jimmy, but he needs to find answers’

On Thelin’s tactical approach, he added: “An utterly pitiful display and the manager has not the faintest first clue what to do about it.

“The latest in a string of utter embarrassments. A shambles structurally and individually.”

Many fans, while signalling they were still standing by Thelin as manager, following his appointment last summer, questioned his strategy and whether the side are making progress.

danzig66 said: “Just what are we trying to do? Yet another thrashing.

“We are again so weak and easy to play against. We barely create, we barely score. We concede regularly.

“I’m not expecting miracles against a side with massively more resources, but I do expect us to make every team work for a result.

“We’ve just meekly folded yet again.

“I’m not saying bin Jimmy, but he really needs to find answers or the cup final will be a total embarrassment.”

Jay Moir added: “I’m all for JT, however, if this was any other manager, we’d all be gan mental. there’s obviously a long way to go, but at times, it genuinely looks like we improve and then go backwards.

“Compared to the start of the season, we are soft – and that was a rotated Celtic side.”

Ross Gover pointed out it is “22 points from the last 26 games” for Aberdeen.

Captain Doric added: “We will get beat on Saturday as well, and then pumped the week after. Been hopeless for months now.

“Even when we were on that (early-season winning run), it was by the odd goal we won and rode our luck for large parts of it.

“Worst team in the league since November. Unacceptable.”

‘Shinnie cannot be at left-back in the final’

The thrashing against Celtic was a particularly tough night for Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie at left-back against fellow veteran James Forrest.

Shinnie’s performance came in for quite a bit of criticism – but he wasn’t the only individual singled out for worse (or better) by fans.

Maverick said: “Shinnie has done great when asked at LB, but he’s been badly exposed tonight and you can guarantee Celtic will do exactly the same thing for 90 minutes at Hampden.”

@joel41386290 added: “Nothing against Shinnie, but you can’t play him LB, he’s just simply too slow.”

Stephen Kane said: “Shinnie cannot be at LB in the final, (Ante) Palaversa is pointless at CM and need a solid 4-4-2/4-5-1 on the pitch, with players holding their position.

“Too often we follow the ball like it’s the primary school playground.”

@Jack31246351 said: “(Alexander) Jensen, (Shayden) Morris, (Leighton) Clarkson and (Kevin) Nisbet are the only decent players in this team.”

Kris Robertson added: “The biggest question mark over the manager for me is that Pape (Gueye) is still starting games regularly.

“At this stage he should be nowhere near the team. A complete liability.

“Gave the ball away 95% of the time he got it tonight.

“Awful player.”

Scottish Cup final second thoughts?

Some of the supporters heading to next Saturday’s Scottish Cup showpiece at Hampden – Aberdeen have sold 20,000 tickets – questioned whether it is worth their effort.

Craig asked plainly: “Is it worth me going to the final lads?”

However, @StandFreeDon said: “Anyone deciding not to go to the final after that should hang their heads in shame.

“Let’s get behind the team and have a good day out. Stand free.”

Kenny Burnett joked Aberdeen’s showing on Wednesday night means they have final rivals Celtic exactly where they want them: “That’s the false sense of security/supremacy we hoped for.

“We will be fine in the cup final.”