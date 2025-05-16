Joe Harper: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces huge summer transfer window after Old Firm hammerings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin faces huge summer transfer window after Old Firm hammerings

Aberdeen legend Harper insists securing winger Nicolas Milanovic is a strong start but many more signings will be needed in the summer to fix damaging problems.

Celtic's Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side's fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Celtic's Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side's fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: PA
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin faces a busy summer transfer window to fix the problems that were exploited in concerning losses to Celtic and Rangers.

Suffering heavy defeats to the Old Firm inside a few days will have been tough viewing for Aberdeen fans, and worrying.

Aberdeen were ripped apart in both games and the 5-1 loss to Celtic and the 4-0 defeat by Rangers could have both been by more emphatic scorelines.

Only a number of key saves by keeper Dimitar Mitov prevented that.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Pittodrie Premiership defeat to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the Pittodrie Premiership defeat to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Sadly many Aberdeen fans will now be looking at the Scottish Cup final against Celtic next Saturday with some trepidation.

Hopefully the Reds can overturn the odds to lift the trophy, but being overrun at Pittodrie by Celtic is a major blow.

Hard questions need answered

Aberdeen boss Thelin needs to be brutally honest in the summer window about who is good enough to play for this great club Aberdeen… and who is not!

The concerning losses to Celtic and Rangers suggest some are not good enough.

Aberdeen need players who can consistently deliver a high level and some are not doing that.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov look dejected during the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov look dejected during the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Dons were blown away in the second half at Ibrox by a Rangers side that had failed to win their previous seven home games in all competitions.

Rangers last won at Ibrox in early February but they destroyed the Dons in a second half where Thelin’s side completely collapsed.

The home game against Celtic was the chance to right the wrongs of that heavy loss at Ibrox.

Thrashed by Celtic and Rangers

They failed to take it and were thrashed at Pittodrie by a Celtic side where many first team regulars were dropped by boss Brendan Rodgers.

Thelin has had two busy transfer windows since arriving at Pittodrie last year – and this summer may be his busiest yet.

The Dons boss has already started strengthening with the capture of winger Nicolas Milanovic from Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons after the clubs agreed a transfer fee.

Securing Milanovic is a positive start

Milanovic will officially move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal, with Aberdeen having the option to extend that to a fourth year.

Winger Milanovic scored 12 goals and had six assists in 25 league games this season and is tipped as future Australia international.

His capture is a good start but much more arrivals are needed in the summer.

Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.

Thelin needs to sign an out-and-out goalscoring striker on a permanent deal.

The Reds gaffer must also sign a couple of midfielders and further bolster a defence that has been ripped apart in recent games.

Vital change that can be made now

Before the summer window there is one change I would love to see with Aberdeen in the remaining two games of the season.

And that is for the Dons to stop trying to play out from the defence.

Aberdeen continually play four or five passes along the back and inevitably the ball ends up with keeper Mitov who kicks it long up the park.

Just get the ball quickly up to the midfield to instigate an attack and put the pressure on the opponent.

Playing out from the back not only kills momentum it also allows opponents to put pressure on the Dons in their own final third.

It is not working.

 

