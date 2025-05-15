Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows Dons will close the gap on Celtic and Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin vows Dons will close the gap on Celtic and Rangers

Dons manager planning a summer of change as he looks to end heavy defeats by Celtic and Rangers.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was left with much to ponder following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin was left with much to ponder following the 5-1 defeat by Celtic. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin will go back to the drawing board with his squad this summer following yet another heavy defeat by Celtic.

The Dons’ hopes of finishing third were extinguished in ruthless fashion by the champions at Pittodrie on Wednesday as the visitors inflicted the heaviest home defeat on the Dons this season following a 5-1 win.

Aberdeen’s pulsating 2-2 draw at Celtic Park on October 19 seems a distant memory for Thelin and his players with the season aggregate now standing at 19-4 in five meetings.

With the Dons having lost both their trips to Rangers by an aggregate of 7-0 Thelin knows a lot of work will be needed if the Dons hope to get closer to the Glasgow giants.

He said: “We have a journey to do to close the gap to the other teams and that’s what we have to focus on in the summer.

“I believe in training and hard work and that’s what we need to do.

“When you train as a team, as an individual player, you grow and you get better, that’s the only way because right now they are better, it’s obvious in the league, so we have to get better in the future.

“We have to work really, really hard now in the summer to be better next season.”

Dons boss wants fourth place finish

Thelin may have one eye on the summer but the Dons boss insists his focus remains very much on the two vital remaining games of the season.

Aberdeen head to Tannadice on Saturday knowing they will finish fourth if they avoid defeat by Dundee United before they head to Hampden for a Scottish Cup final rematch with Celtic.

The Dons boss is disappointed his side cannot catch Hibernian for third place but believes a fourth place finish would be satisfactory.

He said: “It’s my responsibility to push this through now to the last games.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA.

“Dundee United is still a strong opponent but it’s a different kind of game that we need to manage in a different way and believe in ourselves.

“Then we have to think how we can do better in the final.

“If we finish fourth in the league, we have pushed hard this season and done a lot of good things, we have to arrive fourth then it’s okay.

“We had the goal to arrive third, it’s impossible right now so now we have to focus on the fourth position.”

Positive outcome at Tannadice must be the priority

Finding a gameplan to give the Dons a chance of bringing the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie for the first time in 35 years is also looming large for Thelin.

The Dons boss said: “As a manager we have to think now of what we can do together with our players to do better.

“Next time we play against Celtic in two weeks, but first of all we have to put our focus now to the next game against United.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen and Dundee United’s Ryan Strain in action during the 2-2 draw when the sides last met at Pittodrie in March. Image: SNS

“It’s an important game for Europe and we have to focus on the next coming game, the last league game, and try to get the result we arrived for, to put ourselves in a better position for Europe.

“Then we have one week to recover and put all our energy into the final and try to find a way to give us an opportunity to perform and get a good result in the final.”

Conversation