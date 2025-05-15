Aberdeen complete signing of ‘exciting’ Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic – ‘profile of player we don’t currently have’

Aberdeen have completed the signing of Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic from Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old, who scored 12 goals in the A-League this season, will move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal with the Dons, with the club holding the option for a fourth year.

Aberdeen agreed a fee of just under £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) with WSW for their star man.

The Australia under-23 international is rated highly in his homeland and has been tipped for full international honours following an impressive campaign for Wanderers.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Nicolas is an exciting, up-and-coming player who we believe has a very bright future ahead of him.

“We’ve been tracking him for some time and with interest from other clubs in Europe, we’re delighted he has chosen to embark on the next stage of his career with Aberdeen.

“He’s made a real impact in the last 18 months in Australia, particularly with his goal contribution and assists and he’s been a consistent figure in the goal charts in the league.

“He’ll bring good physicality and as a left-footed, right-sided winger – he is the profile of a player we don’t currently have in the squad.

“His energy and creativity will add a different dimension, and we look forward to welcoming him to Aberdeen this summer.”

Milanovic ready for new challenge in Scotland

Milanovic, who will join his new team-mates for pre-season training at the end of June, is looking forward to embarking on a new challenge in Scottish football.

He said: “I’m really excited to join Aberdeen.

“It’s a club with a great history and a passionate fanbase and I’m eager to experience all that Scottish football has to offer.

“I’m eager to test myself in a new environment and contribute to the team’s desire to deliver to success.

“I can’t wait to get started at Pittodrie and be part of the manager’s long-term plans.”

