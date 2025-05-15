Aberdeen complete signing of ‘exciting’ Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic – ‘profile of player we don’t currently have’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen complete signing of ‘exciting’ Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic – ‘profile of player we don’t currently have’

The 23-year-old will join the Dons in June for pre-season training after becoming Jimmy Thelin's first signing for next season.

By Paul Third
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have completed the signing of Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic from Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old, who scored 12 goals in the A-League this season, will move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal with the Dons, with the club holding the option for a fourth year.

Aberdeen agreed a fee of just under £400,000 (800,000 Australian dollars) with WSW for their star man.

The Australia under-23 international is rated highly in his homeland and has been tipped for full international honours following an impressive campaign for Wanderers.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Nicolas is an exciting, up-and-coming player who we believe has a very bright future ahead of him.

“We’ve been tracking him for some time and with interest from other clubs in Europe, we’re delighted he has chosen to embark on the next stage of his career with Aberdeen.

“He’s made a real impact in the last 18 months in Australia, particularly with his goal contribution and assists and he’s been a consistent figure in the goal charts in the league.

“He’ll bring good physicality and as a left-footed, right-sided winger – he is the profile of a player we don’t currently have in the squad.

“His energy and creativity will add a different dimension, and we look forward to welcoming him to Aberdeen this summer.”

Milanovic ready for new challenge in Scotland

Milanovic, who will join his new team-mates for pre-season training at the end of June, is looking forward to embarking on a new challenge in Scottish football.

He said: “I’m really excited to join Aberdeen.

“It’s a club with a great history and a passionate fanbase and I’m eager to experience all that Scottish football has to offer.

Adama Traoré of Melbourne Victory FC and Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers in action. Image: Shutterstock.
“I’m eager to test myself in a new environment and contribute to the team’s desire to deliver to success.

“I can’t wait to get started at Pittodrie and be part of the manager’s long-term plans.”

