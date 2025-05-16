Richard Gordon: Much hard-thinking needed this summer at Aberdeen – who should be nervous of Derek McInnes at Hearts

Aberdeen’s hopes of finishing third in the Premiership crashed and burned on another tough evening at Pittodrie as, for the third time this season, they were on the wrong end of a Celtic goal-blitz.

When the team news came out, and we saw Brendan Rodgers had made so many changes, there was some hope Aberdeen might profit.

But even the Celtic squad players proved far too strong, and despite being under-strength, the champions romped to victory.

It did not help that Rodgers was able to bring on some of his regular first-teamers in the final half-hour, and long before the end, the Dons were a well-beaten side.

That painful experience followed hard on the heels of a similarly chastening outing at Ibrox, which also ended in a mauling.

The first half had been an even enough contest, but Barry Ferguson made a half-time substitution and a minor tactical tweak, and neither Jimmy Thelin nor his players on the pitch could find a way to adapt to, or overcome that.

The hosts had the freedom of the park and the ease with which they cut through after the interval was alarming.

Most disappointing of all, this was a Rangers team shorn of confidence, one who had not won a home match in over three months.

They were there for the taking, but as has happened all too often since late last year, Aberdeen failed to step-up.

Table from November lays bare Aberdeen’s fall from grace

There was a graphic doing the rounds this week showing how the Premiership table stands in matches played since November 22. The following day, Aberdeen lost their unbeaten start to the league season, going down 2-1 in Paisley, and from then won just five of the next 25 games played.

They were bottom of that particular table – below St Johnstone on goal difference, with the other relegation candidates, Ross County and Dundee, just above.

Having amassed 31 points from the opening quarter of the campaign, they averaged less than a point a game during the period in question.

That statistic further emphasises the dramatic fall from grace following the record-breaking first few months.

The only comfort to take from the last couple of weeks is the Dons have at least ensured European football for next season, either through winning the Scottish Cup – which feels like a tall order – or through their league placing.

Their eventual Premiership position will be determined on Saturday, and they head to Tannadice knowing just a point will be enough to clinch fourth place.

Another defeat will mean fifth – a less-than-acceptable finish to a campaign which promised so much.

If they do upset the odds and lift the cup at Hampden next Saturday, the financial lifeline of guaranteed group stage football will come with it.

A Celtic win hands that prize to Hibernian, who clinched third in midweek.

After the start the Dons made, it should not have come down to this, and however the season ends, there will be much hard-thinking to be done at Cormack Park over the summer.

Derek McInnes will get Hearts back on track

The task for Aberdeen next season is about to become even tougher with the impending appointment of Derek McInnes as the new Hearts manager.

I am surprised it has taken the Tynecastle club this long – he has been the obvious candidate ever since Robbie Neilson left two years ago, and I have no doubt Derek will get the capital club back on track.

Since dispensing with his services in 2021, Aberdeen have struggled to find a suitable replacement, and while the first four months of the campaign suggested they had done so with the hiring of Jimmy Thelin, the second half of the season has cast doubts on that.

With another transfer window behind him, it is to be hoped the Swede will get the side going again.

But with McInnes in the capital, I have no doubts Hearts will be a much-improved outfit in 2025-26.

If Hibernian maintain their rise under David Gray, they too will have genuine reasons to covet that third-place finish.

It is going to be quite a challenge when the Premiership returns after the break.