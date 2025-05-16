Dundee United v Aberdeen: LAST chance to win £100 – and to net Dons Score Predictor League point toward £1,903 end-of-season jackpot

Our season-long Dons Score Predictor League competition concludes on Saturday following the Dundee United v Aberdeen Premiership clash at Tannadice.

Jimmy Thelin’s team will be looking to avoid defeat on Tayside and to secure fourth place.

Meanwhile, all campaign long, the Red Army have been predicting the Dons’ scorelines for the chance to win £100 each matchday and to put themselves in the mix for the jackpot of £1,903 for the most correct answers over the course of the top-flight term.

This is the final chance for our readers to win instant cash, and net a point towards the overall predictor league crown – but, as always, you’ll need the password below to enter your projected score for the match.

The password for the Dundee United game on Saturday is “Aberdeen”.

You can find the form to enter your score prediction here (the deadline for Aberdeen Premiership match-day 38 entries is noon on Saturday):