STARTING XI Scottish Cup final special: Aberdeen 1990 hero Hans Gillhaus on top career goal and his Marco van Basten awe

To mark Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic, this week’s Starting XI guest is a legend of the Dons’ last Scottish Cup final success over the Hoops: Dutch icon Hans Gillhaus.

Striker Gillhaus signed for the Reds in late 1989 in time to help the club complete a domestic cup double by beating their rivals on penalties at the national stadium.

The forward, who netted in multiple rounds of Aberdeen’s 1990 Scottish Cup run – including in the quarter and semi-finals – was also one the penalty shoot-out scoring heroes in the showpiece.

Gillhaus – who returned to the Granite City on Thursday to make his first live stage appearance since the famous trophy win – took on our eleven quickfire questions about his time in football.

What do you remember about your senior footballing debut?

“That was 1983 – and I scored after about five minutes in that first one.

“That was for Den Bosch, my starting professional club, against Roda JC.

“I was 19.

“The first year I wasn’t in too much. It more started from my second year where I was a regular starter.

“We ended up around sixth or seventh (in the Eredivisie), which was normal. That’s the level of club of team we were.”

What is your career highlight?

“My career highlight is winning the Champions League (with PSV Eindhoven in 1988).

“I played in the World Cup (in 1990), but obviously we were not successful.

“But winning the European Cup is a bit… It’s a step further, I would say.

“I scored in the first three, (or) four games – every game.

“During the whole season I enjoyed having an impact on the team.

“I think that was what stands out for me.

“(But) I think I played my best football individually later in my career – yeah, maybe the Aberdeen-Vitesse period, so the turn of the 90s, so to speak.

“I think, (because of) experience, you know more.

“I came in from a small club, I went into PSV, and we won the treble.

“You know, that was a huge, huge difference in quality, which was difficult for me, of course, because I came from a small club.

“But then later on, after that experience, and playing in the World Cup, (and) you had this much experience – After that, I think you are a more complete player… scoring, taking the penalties, being efficient.”

Who is the best player you played with?

“I would say Marco van Basten.

“I always said I thought I was a big deal, because I was with the national team.

“But whenever we got to the national team, he would be there, and then we started training.

“And then after the training session, I would say: ‘No, I’m not that good!’

“Yeah, I think that was a big eye-opener, to play with that type of level (of player).”

Who was your toughest opponent?

“Maybe Jaap Stam.

“He was later, but I’ll leave it to him.

“(He was) big and fast. Yeah – that’s a bad pairing for a striker to play against.”

Which player had the worst fashion sense of any player you played with?

“All my Scottish teammates. You’re not known for fashion!”

How would your teammates have described you throughout your career?

“I’ll be happy if they say: ‘Nice guy’.

“As a player… that might be a question for them, no?”

What’s the best advice you were given in your football career?

“Leave the things that you don’t need, and try to do everything to be only a professional football player – as that was my dream.

“Whatever you could do to reach that, you had to do it.

“That was probably one of my junior coaches.”

What’s your favourite away ground that you played at and why?

“I always loved Celtic – loved playing there. Way more than Ibrox.

“We always won.

“I always liked Celtic, you know, the green and the white, and Charlie (Nicholas) going there after his year (at Aberdeen) and playing against him.

“It was a good atmosphere.”

What’s the favourite goal scored by either yourself or by one of your teammates?

“If I keep it with Aberdeen, it will be probably my overhead kick at Dunfermline.

“It made the start (for the Dons) easier, because scoring your first goal is always the main importance.

“It wasn’t disbelief (it happened), just, yeah, you’re just happy to score and you’re just glad you scored, and especially that early – so, yeah, that’s more the feeling.”

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former teammate for help, who would it be and why?

“Always Alec (McLeish). He’ll be there – he’ll be there before I call him. That’s the type of guy he is.”

How do you relax away from football?

“I usually go play squash.

“That, and travelling.

“Travelling is what I still enjoy and that for me is what I do outside of football.

“In the 25 years after retiring, yeah, I’ve had every continent and multiple places, so I’ve been very fortunate in that.

“(My favourite place is) Buenos Aires. All the football I watched there, the people there, the food, the city itself – it’s a very nice place to be.

“The last time I was there was about three, four years ago, I think.

“Scouting means I get to back to places to see different squads, so you go back again in South America, obviously, mostly, and the whole of Europe.

“Aberdeen I’ve been probably once (in that time) – for a home game against Celtic.

“I did a BBC commentary, so that was probably my last time I was in Aberdeen.

“And that must have been three, four, five years ago, maybe.”

