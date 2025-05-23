STARTING XI Scottish Cup final special: Aberdeen 1990 hero Hans Gillhaus on top career goal and his Marco van Basten awe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

STARTING XI Scottish Cup final special: Aberdeen 1990 hero Hans Gillhaus on top career goal and his Marco van Basten awe

In an Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final special, Dons Hall of Famer Hans Gillhaus agreed to take on our quickfire questions.

Aberdeen's Hans Gillhaus (left) sees his shot beat Dundee United goalkeeper Alan Main for the fourth goal in the 1990 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

To mark Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic, this week’s Starting XI guest is a legend of the Dons’ last Scottish Cup final success over the Hoops: Dutch icon Hans Gillhaus.

Striker Gillhaus signed for the Reds in late 1989 in time to help the club complete a domestic cup double by beating their rivals on penalties at the national stadium.

The forward, who netted in multiple rounds of Aberdeen’s 1990 Scottish Cup run – including in the quarter and semi-finals – was also one the penalty shoot-out scoring heroes in the showpiece.

Dons Dutch striker Hans Gillhaus leaves Hearts defenders Davie McPherson, left, Craig Levein and Walter Kidd in his wake to make it 2-1 for the Dons in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie in March 1990, which ended 4-1.

Gillhaus – who returned to the Granite City on Thursday to make his first live stage appearance since the famous trophy win – took on our eleven quickfire questions about his time in football.

What do you remember about your senior footballing debut?

“That was 1983 – and I scored after about five minutes in that first one.

“That was for Den Bosch, my starting professional club, against Roda JC.

“I was 19.

“The first year I wasn’t in too much. It more started from my second year where I was a regular starter.

“We ended up around sixth or seventh (in the Eredivisie), which was normal. That’s the level of club of team we were.”

What is your career highlight?

“My career highlight is winning the Champions League (with PSV Eindhoven in 1988).

“I played in the World Cup (in 1990), but obviously we were not successful.

“But winning the European Cup is a bit… It’s a step further, I would say.

PSV Eindhoven before the 1998 European Cup final against Benfica. Hans Gillhaus is bottom right. Image: Shutterstock.
“I scored in the first three, (or) four games – every game.

“During the whole season I enjoyed having an impact on the team.

“I think that was what stands out for me.

“(But) I think I played my best football individually later in my career – yeah, maybe the Aberdeen-Vitesse period, so the turn of the 90s, so to speak.

“I think, (because of) experience, you know more.

“I came in from a small club, I went into PSV, and we won the treble.

“You know, that was a huge, huge difference in quality, which was difficult for me, of course, because I came from a small club.

“But then later on, after that experience, and playing in the World Cup, (and) you had this much experience – After that, I think you are a more complete player… scoring, taking the penalties, being efficient.”

Who is the best player you played with?

“I would say Marco van Basten.

“I always said I thought I was a big deal, because I was with the national team.

“But whenever we got to the national team, he would be there, and then we started training.

Marco van Basten (Holland) celebrates his goal against Republic of Ireland at Euro 1988. Image: Shutterstock.

“And then after the training session, I would say: ‘No, I’m not that good!’

“Yeah, I think that was a big eye-opener, to play with that type of level (of player).”

Who was your toughest opponent?

“Maybe Jaap Stam.

“He was later, but I’ll leave it to him.

“(He was) big and fast. Yeah – that’s a bad pairing for a striker to play against.”

Which player had the worst fashion sense of any player you played with?

“All my Scottish teammates. You’re not known for fashion!”

How would your teammates have described you throughout your career?

The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that seaaon. Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS
The Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990 to complete the double that seaaon. Back row, from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie.<br />Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS.

“I’ll be happy if they say: ‘Nice guy’.

“As a player… that might be a question for them, no?”

What’s the best advice you were given in your football career?

“Leave the things that you don’t need, and try to do everything to be only a professional football player – as that was my dream.

“Whatever you could do to reach that, you had to do it.

“That was probably one of my junior coaches.”

What’s your favourite away ground that you played at and why?

“I always loved Celtic – loved playing there. Way more than Ibrox.

“We always won.

“I always liked Celtic, you know, the green and the white, and Charlie (Nicholas) going there after his year (at Aberdeen) and playing against him.

“It was a good atmosphere.”

What’s the favourite goal scored by either yourself or by one of your teammates?

“If I keep it with Aberdeen, it will be probably my overhead kick at Dunfermline.

“It made the start (for the Dons) easier, because scoring your first goal is always the main importance.

“It wasn’t disbelief (it happened), just, yeah, you’re just happy to score and you’re just glad you scored, and especially that early – so, yeah, that’s more the feeling.”

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former teammate for help, who would it be and why?

“Always Alec (McLeish). He’ll be there – he’ll be there before I call him. That’s the type of guy he is.”

Aberdeen's Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Photo by SNS.
Aberdeen’s Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Image: SNS.

How do you relax away from football?

“I usually go play squash.

“That, and travelling.

“Travelling is what I still enjoy and that for me is what I do outside of football.

“In the 25 years after retiring, yeah, I’ve had every continent and multiple places, so I’ve been very fortunate in that.

“(My favourite place is) Buenos Aires. All the football I watched there, the people there, the food, the city itself – it’s a very nice place to be.

“The last time I was there was about three, four years ago, I think.

“Scouting means I get to back to places to see different squads, so you go back again in South America, obviously, mostly, and the whole of Europe.

“Aberdeen I’ve been probably once (in that time) – for a home game against Celtic.

“I did a BBC commentary, so that was probably my last time I was in Aberdeen.

“And that must have been three, four, five years ago, maybe.”

