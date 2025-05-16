Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window budget details

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has vowed to maximise his summer transfer budget by thrashing out the best deals for signing targets.

Thelin’s summer window strengthening plan has already started with the capture of Western Sydney Wanderers winger Nicolas Milanovic.

Thelin reckons highly-rated Milanovic will bring “a lot of value” to the club and squad.

Aberdeen agreed a fee of just under £400,000 for the 23-year-old.

Milanovic has signed a pre-contract agreement and will move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year contract.

The Dons hold the option to extend that deal to a fourth year..

Thelin has been allocated a war chest by chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board for the summer transfer window.

The Pittodrie gaffer will need to strengthen the squad to ensure the Reds can battle on two fronts next season having qualified for Europe.

Thelin on summer transfer budget

Whether the Dons will be playing in the Europa League qualifiers or Conference League qualifiers still remains in the balance.

Aberdeen are fighting to finish fourth in the Premiership which brings a Europa League second qualifying round slot.

The Dons are three points ahead of fifth-placed Dundee United who they face at Tannadice in a high stakes clash on Saturday.

A draw is enough for Aberdeen to finish fourth.

Fifth place brings a second qualifying round slot for the Conference League.

On summer signings, Thelin said: “Let’s see what the future brings, but we always try to use the budget we have.

“You have a budget and then we try to get the most value possible from that.

“We will try to use the money wisely for what we have and what we can do.

“And try to get the most value with every player.”

Only 24 hours after confirming a move to Aberdeen, new signing Milanovic received a debut call-up to the Australia senior squad.

Milanovic receives Australia call-up

Socceroos boss Tony Popovic named Milanovic in a 23-strong squad for a training camp in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The camp is part of the lead up to World Cup qualifying fixtures against Japan (June 5) and Saudi Arabia (June 10).

Aberdeen beat off competition from a number of clubs in Europe to land Milanovic.

Thelin said: “Nicolas has a profile that is going to fit really well at Aberdeen.

“I think he will bring a lot of value to our club and our squad.”

Aberdeen have suffered a torrid week having crashed 5-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday and 4-0 away at Ibrox four days earlier.

Areas to strengthen in window

The Dons have only won twice in their last 15 Premiership away games.

What other areas and positions in the team, does Thelin plan to strengthen in the summer transfer window?

He said: “We have some areas we are looking at, but I will talk about that later as we are still in the season.

“We have to focus on what we have right in front of right now.”

In front of Thelin and Aberdeen now are two games of huge significance to not only this season, but next.

Euro destiny up for grabs in derby

After the Premiership curtain-closer at Tannadice, the Dons will then bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

Should Aberdeen lift the trophy at Hampden, they will qualify for the Europa League play-off spot.

That will also secure guaranteed European league action as there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League.

On the significance of the final two games of the season, Thelin said: “I don’t need to tell the players that.

“They know it is important against Dundee United and that there is a cup final in a week.

“The ambition is high as we prepare ourselves in the best way.

“The way we train now and the readiness for the game is there.

“When you are in that top six, you try to get that highest position you can reach.

“The first part (third) is now impossible and now we have to try to achieve fourth position.

“The players have pushed themselves after the difficult previous season to arrive to a final.

“And we have the chance to finish fourth in the league.

“If we win against Dundee United, which we believe we can do, we have had a really good league season.

“And we can close that one and look forward to the next league season.

“But we have a really great opportunity to do something really big in the final.”

On-loan Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Alfie Dorrington is suspended for the trip to Tannadice having been sent-off against Celtic.