Winger Topi Keskinen addresses fans’ frustration at Aberdeen’s damaging away league form

Winger Topi Keskinen understands the frustration of travelling Aberdeen supporters at the dismal away league form.

Aberdeen have won only two of their previous 15 away fixtures in the Premiership.

The Finland international accepts there has been little reward on the road this season for the expense and time outlaid by fans.

He is determined to change this in the next two away fixtures which are set to define Aberdeen’s season.

The Reds face Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday in a showdown to finish fourth in the Premiership.

Then, next Saturday, Aberdeen go against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Players’ disappointment at form

The Red Army snapped up the Dons 20,000-ticket allocation for the final on the first day of sale.

Keskinen aims to deliver back-to-back away wins to repay fans.

He said: “Of course the fans are disappointed at our away form.

“I would be disappointed if I’m travelling every single weekend to away games and your team is not getting the result.

“But trust me, the players are disappointed as well if we don’t do well.

“When I came here, the first two away games against Dundee and Ross County felt like they were at home due to our fans.

“The fans have always been like that when we are away.

“We have to play well and give them a present for coming to the away games.”

Fourth-placed Aberdeen, who can finish at worst fifth in the table, have already secured European qualification for next season.

Keskinen on European qualification

A fourth-placed finish is rewarded with a second qualifying round berth for the Europa League.

Fifth secures a second qualifying round slot for the Conference League.

Should Aberdeen win the Scottish Cup they will qualify of the Europa League play-off.

That brings guaranteed group action as there is the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

Last season, Keskinen faced Aberdeen in the Conference League groups with Finnish club HJK Helsinki.

He is relishing a return to the continental stage – but wants a Europa League slot.

The winger said: “Helsinki is a smaller club and I think football here is an even bigger deal.

“The Finnish football culture is not that big.

“Here in Scotland, if we play a league game, we still have a lot of fans coming.

“In Finland, we only had big fans when we played European football.

“Playing in Europe is a different feeling.”

Thriving in high pressure fixtures

Aberdeen are on a three-game losing streak ahead of the biggest two matches of the season.

Keskinen insists he relishes the heat to deliver against Dundee United and Celtic.

The 22-year-old said: “I always enjoy the game more when there is big pressure and much to play for.

“If these last two games were nothing, there’s no motivation.

“There’s some meaning in these last two games… and I like that.

“We’re now fourth and Dundee United are fifth.

“It’s going to be a big game.

“We go there to win the game. You cannot go to get a draw.”

Moving on from Old Firm setback

Aberdeen beat off competition from clubs in Europe and the American MLS to sign Keskinen in an £860,000 deal from HJK Helsinki last summer.

The Dons will have to pick themselves up from heavy back-to-back defeats to the Old Firm.

A chastening 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday came just days after losing 4-0 away to Rangers.

How is the mood in the Pittodrie camp?

He said: “It has been good.

“In football, if you win you cannot enjoy it too much as you always have to look forward to the next game.

“It is the same if we lose a game.

“There is no point just being sad and angry about it.

“We just have to focus on the next game.”