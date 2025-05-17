Dundee United 2 Aberdeen 1: Jimmy Thelin reaction as Dons blow chance to finish fourth in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Dundee United 2 Aberdeen 1: Jimmy Thelin reaction as Dons blow chance to finish fourth in the Premiership

'It has happened before and we have tried to find solutions during the season... We haven’t found the solution and now we have identified things we have to change for next season.'

By Sean Wallace
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher (L) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Frustrated boss Jimmy Thelin admits Aberdeen blew the chance to finish fourth by being too inconsistent too often this season.

Aberdeen went into the New Firm derby with Dundee United needing a draw to finish  fourth and secure a spot in the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

However, Thelin’s Reds threw away a half-time lead to crash 2-1 for a fourth successive Premiership defeat.

The result allowed Dundee United to leapfrog the Dons into fourth place and grab the Europa League prize.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss at Dundee United.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 loss at Dundee United. Image: SNS

Aberdeen slipped to a fifth-placed Premiership finish and entry to second qualifying round of the Conference League.

In shocking scenes following full-time Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie suffered a head wound when he was hit with a chair thrown from the Dons section of supporters.

Loss at Tannadice story of the season

During an ongoing pitch-invasion by United fans, MacKenzie received treatment on the pitch from paramedics. He was then taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The full-back received stitches at Tannadice from the Aberdeen medical team.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd. Image: SNS

On the game, Thelin said: “The game in one way summaries a bit the season we have played.

“Dundee United didn’t have to do so much to win the game.

“We started the game well and created chances and controlled situations – but then there were some moments we could not manage good enough.

“That has been the inconsistency through the whole season.

“We have been really, really high and sometimes really good this season, but then we drop.

“Sometimes it can be just for 10 minutes like it was in this game, but it was two goals lost in that time.”

There remains one final European permutation for Jimmy Thelin’s side.

If they beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden next weekend, the Reds would instead enter the Europa League play-offs, with the safety net of dropping down into the Conference League – an outcome far more favourable as it would guarantee extended European action next term.

Boss Thelin searching for solutions

Aberdeen went ahead in the 15th minute against United when on-loan Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels shot home from six yards.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels celebrates after scoring against Dundee United at Tannadice in the final game of the Premiership season.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels celebrates after scoring against Dundee United at Tannadice in the final game of the Premiership season. Image: Shutterstock

However, Aberdeen were hit by a double after the break via goals from Declan Gallagher and a Sam Dalby converted penalty.

Aberdeen have now won only two of their last 16 Premiership away matches.

Thelin said: “It has happened before and we have tried to find solutions during the season. That is my job.

“We haven’t found the solution and now we have identified things we have to change for next season inside the club.

“It is about how you manage situations inside the pitch in these moments as a team – how you control the situation after conceding a goal and don’t let the game slip away and take too much time to get back in the game again.

“I’m the manager of this club and it’s my job to try and help the players.”

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice.

Three changes after heavy Celtic loss

Thelin made three changes to the starting XI who were hammered 5-1 by Celtic at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

Centre-back Kristers Tobers replaced Alfie Dorrington who was suspended having been sent off against the Hoops.

Thelin also made changes on the flanks with Jamie McGrath and Okkels replacing Shayden Morris and Topi Keskinen.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson in action against Dundee United in the Premiership at Tannadice.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson in action against Dundee United in the Premiership at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

In the eighth minute, the woodwork denied Aberdeen the opener when a McGrath shot from the edge of the box beat keeper Richards but crashed off the crossbar.

Okkels scores first Aberdeen goal

Aberdeen went ahead in the 15th minute, in a move which was ignited by powerful run down the left flank by Graeme Shinnie.

The Reds captain drilled a low cross along the face of goal to the onrushing Kevin Nisbet, but Richards bravely blocked at his feet.

The loose ball fell to Alexander Jensen, who reacted quickly to square to Okkels six yards out, and he clinically converted with a low right-footed drive for his first Aberdeen goal since arriving in the January transfer window.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United.
Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

In the 40th minute, Dons keeper Dimitar Mitov did well to save a vicious 22-yard low drive by Samuel Cleall-Harding.

Aberdeen dominated the first half, but it all turned soon after the break.

Aberdeen stunned by quickfire goals

Dundee United levelled in the 56th minute when defender Declan Gallagher met a Glenn Middleton corner whipped in from the right.

Ex-Red Gallagher was allowed a free header and directed it into the far corner from 15 yards as Aberdeen’s vulnerability at set-pieces was again exploited.

Aberdeen didn’t react well to the setback and fell behind from the spot in the 63rd minute.

Dundee United's Declan Gallagher (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen at Tannadice.
Dundee United’s Declan Gallagher (R) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Aberdeen at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Ryan Strain wend down under contact from Ante Palaversa in the box and a penalty was awarded, which, after a brief check, was confirmed.

Striker Sam Dalby calmly converted, sending Mitov the wrong way.

In injury time, Dundee United keeper Richards produced a superb point blank save to block a six-yard Oday Dabbagh header.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 7, Tobers 6, Knoester 6, Shinnie 6; Clarkson 6, Palaversa 6 (Morris 67); McGrath 6 (Ambrose 75), Gueye 5 (Keskinen 67), Okkels 6 (Polvara 63); Nisbet 6 (Dabbagh 75)

Subs not used: Doohan, Devlin, MacKenzie,  Milne

DUNDEE UNITED (4-2-3-1): Richards 6; Strain 7, Gallagher 7, Cleall-Harding 7, Ferry 6; Docherty 6, Sevelj 6; Babunksi 5 (Moult 54),  Trapanovski 5 (Paton 54), Middleton 7 (Campbell 88); Dalby 6

Subs not used: Walton, Adegboyega, van der Sande

Referee: John Beaton

Attendance: 11, 490

Man-of-the-Match: Samuel Cleall-Harding (Dundee United)

Conversation