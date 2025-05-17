Furious Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin condemns ‘totally unacceptable’ behaviour as Jack MacKenzie ‘hurt badly’ after being hit in head by chair thrown by own fans

Furious Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has branded the actions of a Dons supporter who threw a chair at and “badly” injured defender Jack MacKenzie at Tannadice as “completely unacceptable”,

MacKenzie received stitches to a head wound by the Aberdeen medical team after being hit by a chair thrown from a section of Dons fans after full-time of the 2-1 Premiership defeat to Dundee United.

Thelin confirmed MacKenzie was “hurt badly”.

In shocking scenes, the full-back – who was an unused substitute in the loss – was hit on the head by a broken chair thrown from within the Aberdeen support while United fans streamed on to the pitch.

MacKenzie received treatment by paramedics on the field and a stretcher was also called for.

However, after almost five minutes of treatment, the player was taken off in a wheelchair with his head heavily bandaged.

The SPFL condemned the incident as “moronic behaviour” and confirmed they will work with both clubs and Police Scotland to identify the perpetrator.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin also slated the incident as an “absolute disgrace” and has called for the culprit to be found and banned from football for life.

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart called for conversations between Scottish football governing bodies and clubs to ensure the safety of players.

Aberdeen boss Thelin said: “What’s happened is totally unacceptable.

“It is actually a bad injury, but Jack is okay, so let’s see how it feels.

“I haven’t seen exactly what happened, but our player got hurt, bad.

“I think everyone understands that is not okay.

“Jack received treatment and the medical team did really well.

“There is the shock also when this happens.

“You are a football player in a football game and get hit like that.

“We just take care of the player now and take it from there.

“He has had stitches.”

United boss Goodwin slates incident as an ‘absolute disgrace’

There was a pitch invasion at the final whistle when Dundee United’s win confirmed a fourth-placed finish and a Europa League second qualifying spot, with the result meaning Aberdeen finished fifth.

On Saturday evening, both Aberdeen FC and Police Scotland called for information as they attempt to track down the culprit who launched the broken seat and struck MacKenzie.

MacKenzie is out of contract with the Dons at the end of the season.

Saturday afternoon’s incident is the latest flashpoint in the New Firm derby.

A vodka bottle, coins and lighters were thrown towards the United dugout by Aberdeen fans during a fixture in December last year.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, a former Aberdeen manager, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace.

“I’m gutted for Jack McKenzie, who’s a terrific young player.

“For him to be hit and seriously damaged by an object thrown by his own supporters?

“It’s crazy.

“And it’s not the first time.

“I’ve had a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.

“So maybe it’ll take for a serious incident like this to happen in order for the authorities to really step in, take notice and punish those guys and ban them from football for life.”

‘These incidents are on the rise’

Dundee United’s lap of honour to celebrate securing fourth and European qualification was abandoned as a result of the MacKenzie attack.

PFA Scotland head Wishart is concerned such incidents are on the rise.

Wishart said: “Jack MacKenzie is one of the PFA Scotland management committee, so he was at a meeting the other day.

“When you see him being wheeled off you are obviously pretty concerned.

“I have been warning for a long time that something like this would happen if we don’t stop it.

“I don’t get the mentality of anyone who would throw an object of any kind at a player.

“It is like Groundhog Day, and I have always said if someone was to get hurt we are into a different domain.

“A player in this case is possibly going to come to us and then we are going to say what are we going to do.

“It is difficult for the authorities and the clubs, I get all of that, but we are denying there is an issue here.

“I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play and this one is after the game as well.

“So something has to be done.

“There has to be conversations between the governing bodies, the clubs, ourselves, the managers and coaching associations to try and find a way out of this as it can’t go on.

“These incidents are on the rise.”

Marred by ‘moronic behaviour’

The SPFL will work with Police Scotland, Aberdeen and Dundee United to identify the thug who injured MacKenzie.

An SPFL spokesman said: “It’s enormously disappointing and frustrating that one of the most exciting games in the season has been marred by such moronic behaviour.

“We await the match delegate report but will work closely with both clubs and Police Scotland to help identify the perpetrator and fully expect that appropriately severe footballing and judicial sanctions will be imposed.”