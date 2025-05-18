Paul Third: Seat-throwing idiot who hit Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie could have ruined away days for everyone…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Seat-throwing idiot who hit Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie could have ruined away days for everyone…

The ghastly, shameful episode which saw Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie hit by a chair and left bloodied could have ramifications reaching far beyond a football ban for the fan involved.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie required treatment after being struck by a chair thrown from the stand following the Dons' 2-1 defeat by Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock
By Paul Third

Football can stir the emotions like few other sports – it’s why we love it. But nothing makes the beautiful game uglier than scenes like the one involving Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie after the 2-1 defeat at Dundee United.

It is remarkable to think a game as important as Saturday’s at Tannadice was irrelevant within minutes due to what then unfolded.

Some United supporters spilled on to the pitch to celebrate their win which had pipped Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and secured their side a spot in Europa League qualifying.

As is the norm in these situations, some goading of the rivals’ support – in this case the crestfallen Dons fans – began.

But the final chapter of this three-act tale, which led one supporter to be so incensed  they ripped their seat out of the stand before launching it at the pitch where it struck Aberdeen defender MacKenzie, was as disgusting as it gets.

You’d have to be a fool not to have seen Scottish football shame day coming

The footage of MacKenzie being poleaxed and taken from the field in a wheelchair to receive stitches to close the wound on his face should be ingrained in the mind of every football fan forever.

This was the day the line was crossed, and in all honesty, you’re a fool if you didn’t see it coming!

It should be noted Dundee United decided to reduce Aberdeen’s allocation for this game, following the projectiles and abuse being hurled towards former Dons boss Jim Goodwin on the Dons’ last visit to the stadium.

Those who felt United’s decision was an overreaction must be feeling pretty churlish right about now.

The hunt for the offender is under way and Aberdeen have issued a statement appealing for fans to help identify the culprit.

Let’s hope the process is a quick one – it’s the least poor MacKenzie deserves after all.

Thelin called the incident unacceptable, while Goodwin described it as a disgrace. They are both spot-on, of course.

It’s easy to understand a fan having strong emotions after seeing their team lose a big game like Aberdeen did on Saturday. We’ve all been there, we can put ourselves in that headspace.

But where I hope most of us differ is we’ve never taken disappointment and anger, and let it manifest into pure unadulterated and shocking rage to the point we’ve taken a seat and thrown it at somebody else.

It was a shocking, shameful act – and the fact it seems as if the Dons fan succeeded in injuring one of their own players compounded just how thoughtless, pointless and futile it all was.

Trust me, people will remember the image of MacKenzie with his head wrapped in bandages far longer than the result of this game.

Ramifications could be severe – and not just for the one idiot

It’s not hard to predict what the outcome of this ghastly episode will be.

Police Scotland will investigate, and at the very least, a lifetime football ban is surely coming the way of the culprit if they are caught.

There are idiots within the fanbase of all football clubs, but thankfully they are in the minority.

However, Saturday’s scenes show all it takes is one to ruin it for everyone.

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie was left with facial injuries after being struck by a chair at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock 
We do not yet know what the fallout will be – but it won’t be a happy ending.

Expect a sliding scale of sanctions being put in place.

An increased security presence for future games is the logical starting point, but if there is a repeat of this nonsensical and dangerous behaviour then we’ll move towards a further reduction in ticket allocations for future games or banning away fans altogether.

Like I said, all it takes is one to ruin it for everyone.

That’s the territory we’re in now – in Scottish Cup final week no less.

