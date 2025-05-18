Paul Third: Seat-throwing idiot who hit Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie could have ruined away days for everyone…

Football can stir the emotions like few other sports – it’s why we love it. But nothing makes the beautiful game uglier than scenes like the one involving Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie after the 2-1 defeat at Dundee United.

It is remarkable to think a game as important as Saturday’s at Tannadice was irrelevant within minutes due to what then unfolded.

Some United supporters spilled on to the pitch to celebrate their win which had pipped Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership and secured their side a spot in Europa League qualifying.

As is the norm in these situations, some goading of the rivals’ support – in this case the crestfallen Dons fans – began.

But the final chapter of this three-act tale, which led one supporter to be so incensed they ripped their seat out of the stand before launching it at the pitch where it struck Aberdeen defender MacKenzie, was as disgusting as it gets.

You’d have to be a fool not to have seen Scottish football shame day coming

The footage of MacKenzie being poleaxed and taken from the field in a wheelchair to receive stitches to close the wound on his face should be ingrained in the mind of every football fan forever.

This was the day the line was crossed, and in all honesty, you’re a fool if you didn’t see it coming!

It should be noted Dundee United decided to reduce Aberdeen’s allocation for this game, following the projectiles and abuse being hurled towards former Dons boss Jim Goodwin on the Dons’ last visit to the stadium.

Those who felt United’s decision was an overreaction must be feeling pretty churlish right about now.

The hunt for the offender is under way and Aberdeen have issued a statement appealing for fans to help identify the culprit.

Let’s hope the process is a quick one – it’s the least poor MacKenzie deserves after all.

Thelin called the incident unacceptable, while Goodwin described it as a disgrace. They are both spot-on, of course.

It’s easy to understand a fan having strong emotions after seeing their team lose a big game like Aberdeen did on Saturday. We’ve all been there, we can put ourselves in that headspace.

But where I hope most of us differ is we’ve never taken disappointment and anger, and let it manifest into pure unadulterated and shocking rage to the point we’ve taken a seat and thrown it at somebody else.

It was a shocking, shameful act – and the fact it seems as if the Dons fan succeeded in injuring one of their own players compounded just how thoughtless, pointless and futile it all was.

Trust me, people will remember the image of MacKenzie with his head wrapped in bandages far longer than the result of this game.

Ramifications could be severe – and not just for the one idiot

It’s not hard to predict what the outcome of this ghastly episode will be.

Police Scotland will investigate, and at the very least, a lifetime football ban is surely coming the way of the culprit if they are caught.

There are idiots within the fanbase of all football clubs, but thankfully they are in the minority.

However, Saturday’s scenes show all it takes is one to ruin it for everyone.

We do not yet know what the fallout will be – but it won’t be a happy ending.

Expect a sliding scale of sanctions being put in place.

An increased security presence for future games is the logical starting point, but if there is a repeat of this nonsensical and dangerous behaviour then we’ll move towards a further reduction in ticket allocations for future games or banning away fans altogether.

Like I said, all it takes is one to ruin it for everyone.

That’s the territory we’re in now – in Scottish Cup final week no less.