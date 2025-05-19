Aberdeen fan view: One fan’s hooligan cowardice has damaged the reputation of the club and Red Army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: One fan’s hooligan cowardice has damaged the reputation of the club and Red Army

'If you would not like someone coming to your workplace and throwing solid objects at you, do not do it to others. It really isn't hard,' says our Aberdeen fan view writer.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie (R) after he was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during the William Hill Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park, on May 17, 2025. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie (R) after he was struck by an object thrown from the crowd during the William Hill Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park, on May 17, 2025. Image: SNS.
By Chris Crighton

Unacceptable. Totally intolerable.

The job of a football supporter is to do what they can to propel their team to victory, and unsettle their opponents. It is accepted by all sides this is not a passive undertaking – and nor would anybody wish it to be.

Much too often, though, people appear to forget that a football ground is not some magic haven beyond the boundaries of consequence, where the blur of the crowd paints over individual responsibility.

The laws of basic social cohesion – and of the land – do not cease to have jurisdiction at the turnstile.

Nobody realistically expects rivals who have just vanquished the favourites of a fanbase will be showered with three cheers.

But to resort to the Doric version, and make missiles of the stadium furniture, is – among the politer descriptions – abhorrent, futile, hooligan cowardice.

It matters not if an injured party was not the intended target – or even if there is none.

The act of preparing and delivering a projectile on to the pitch is reprehensible under any circumstances: if you would not like someone coming to your workplace and throwing solid objects at you unannounced, do not do it to others. It really isn’t hard.

It is desperately sad what may turn out to be the last act of Jack MacKenzie’s Aberdeen career was to be smashed in the face by a large slab of plastic.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie is hit with a chair from the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

May he be treated far better by the supporters of his next club, and may his physical wounds heal quickly even if the internal one understandably festers.

The damage done to the reputation of the club and the fans will take longer to heal, and fairly so. For what truly is it that Aberdeen is now standing free of? Viewing these scenes: its senses, and little else.

Conversation