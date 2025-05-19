Aberdeen defender calls for ‘shameful’ thug who injured Jack MacKenzie to own up to authorities

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has urged the “shameful” thug who hit Jack MacKenzie with a seat at Tannadice to own up to the authorities.

Full-back MacKenzie required stitches after being hit on the head by a piece of seat thrown from within the Aberdeen support in the upper deck of the Fair Play stand.

MacKenzie received treatment on the pitch after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United, where there was a pitch-invasion by home fans at the final whistle.

He was taken off the pitch in a wheelchair with his bloodied head bandaged.

Both clubs are working in conjunction with Police Scotland to find the culprit.

Currently on loan at Serbian top-flight Novi Pazar, centre-back Rubezic says the supporter involved is “ruining the great image of Aberdeen fans” and should be ashamed.

Rubezic said: “If you have enough courage to throw anything, come forward and admit you did it, don’t hide.

“There is no justification for something like this.

“Everyone understands frustration and everything related to it – but don’t do this.

“Hurting someone like this makes no sense at all.

“He has a family as well and is sad like you with this act.

“You’re ruining the image of great Aberdeen fans and supporters and is it very shameful to judge and comment, and allow individuals to tarnish players, coaches – anyone who holds a position in the club.”

Aberdeen released a statement calling for fans who witnessed the incident to contact the club with any information which may help assist further discussions with authorities.

Rubezic says thug should be ashamed

Police Scotland have also appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to get in contact.

Posting on Instagram, Rubezic said: “Everyone has the right to express their frustration and dissatisfaction with the results or performance of the players.

“But there is a cultural way for that and the right way to express your frustration.

“Because every player or anyone who works for the club has the best intention and wants the best for the club he works for and from whom he eats.

“My first example is captain Shinnie and some situations related to him and again each of the players return your love and respect.

“So, for me, anyone who hits a player should be publicly ashamed and be ashamed of his home upbringing.

“Think before you want to do anything – don’t be stupid!!!”