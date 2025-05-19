Aberdeen defender calls for ‘shameful’ thug who injured Jack MacKenzie to own up to authorities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender calls for ‘shameful’ thug who injured Jack MacKenzie to own up to authorities

Centre-back Rubezic says reputation of 'great Aberdeen fans' has been ruined by the thug who hit defender MacKenzie on the head with a chair at Tannadice.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie is hit with a chair from the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic has urged the “shameful” thug who hit Jack MacKenzie with a seat at Tannadice to own up to the authorities.

Full-back MacKenzie required stitches after being hit on the head by a piece of seat thrown from within the Aberdeen support in the upper deck of the Fair Play stand.

MacKenzie received treatment on the pitch after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United, where there was a pitch-invasion by home fans at the final whistle.

He was taken off the pitch in a wheelchair with his bloodied head bandaged.

Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie required stitches after being hit by a chair after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.
Both clubs are working in conjunction with Police Scotland to find the culprit.

Currently on loan at Serbian top-flight Novi Pazar, centre-back Rubezic says the supporter involved is “ruining the great image of Aberdeen fans” and should be ashamed.

Rubezic said: “If you have enough courage to throw anything, come forward and admit you did it, don’t hide.

“There is no justification for something like this.

“Everyone understands frustration and everything related to it – but don’t do this.

“Hurting someone like this makes no sense at all.

“He has a family as well and is sad like you with this act.

“You’re ruining the image of great Aberdeen fans and supporters and is it very shameful to judge and comment, and allow individuals to tarnish players, coaches – anyone who holds a position in the club.”

Aberdeen released a statement calling for fans who witnessed the incident to contact the club with any information which may help assist further discussions with authorities.

Rubezic says thug should be ashamed

Police Scotland have also appealed for anyone who saw what happened or has mobile phone footage of the incident to get in contact.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd.
Posting on Instagram, Rubezic said: “Everyone has the right to express their frustration and dissatisfaction with the results or performance of the players.

“But there is a cultural way for that and the right way to express your frustration.

“Because every player or anyone who works for the club has the best intention and wants the best for the club he works for and from whom he eats.

“My first example is captain Shinnie and some situations related to him and again each of the players return your love and respect.

“So, for me, anyone who hits a player should be publicly ashamed and be ashamed of his home upbringing.

“Think before you want to do anything – don’t be stupid!!!”

