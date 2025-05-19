EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas explodes 1990 Scottish Cup final Celtic myth – ‘I hadn’t agreed’

Aberdeen legend Charlie Nicholas has exploded the myth he had already agreed to sign for Celtic before facing the Parkhead club in the 1990 Scottish Cup final.

It is widely believed Nicholas had settled on a move back to his boyhood Hoops before the final showdown at Hampden 35 years ago.

However, Nicolas has revealed to the Press and Journal this was not the case – as he was seriously considering an overseas move after a number of French clubs made an approach to sign him.

And the goalscoring great had always wanted to play in the French top-flight.

The only thing which was certain was the Scottish Cup final would be Nicholas’ last game for Aberdeen.

He scored his spot-kick in the 9-8 penalty shoot-out win to secure the cup – the last time the Dons lifted the trophy.

Ultimately Nicholas did join Celtic that summer, but it was far from the formality many believed.

With the Celtic link public, Nicholas admits scoring the high-pressure spot kick was one of the proudest moments of his career.

‘I was looking at playing abroad’

Nicholas will return to the Granite City on Thursday for “1990: The Legends Return” at the Music Hall with fellow legends of the Scottish Cup-winning team.

He will appear with Alex McLeish, Hans Gilhaus, Theo Snelders and Brian Irvine (details of an exclusive discount code for the show below).

Nicholas said: “It was weird as I hadn’t agreed totally to join Celtic.

“They were in negotiations with my agent about different things.

“However, I was looking at playing abroad.

“I had been approached by a couple of teams from France and I had always fancied going to France.

“By the final, I hadn’t made my mind up.

“I have to be honest – I knew Aberdeen were a better team than Celtic were at that stage.

“What I did know is that I was leaving Aberdeen. That decision had been made.

“I knew Celtic was a prospect potentially as we were looking to settle down and build a family.

“Not just my family, but my in-laws were all mad Celtic fans so the pressure was on me a little bit.”

The capture of Nicholas in a £400,000 transfer from Arsenal at New Year 1988 was a stellar, statement signing by Aberdeen boss Ian Porterfield.

Nicholas relives being ‘absolutely on my own’ for penalty

Nicholas was an established Scotland international when Aberdeen brought him to Pittodrie.

In the 1989-90 season, he was a key part in the side who won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

He says stepping up for the spot-kick was a “mad moment” where he was on his own – and no-one could help him.

The 63-year-old said: “Yes, potentially I was going back to Celtic, but when the final came that was not in my head… until I had to take a penalty – then it is in your head a little bit.

“It wasn’t so much the prospect of going back to Celtic. It was probably the Celtic fans themselves.

“There was a lot of emotion in the ground when I was stepping up.

“I was also taking a penalty against my best pal throughout my time at Celtic, Pat Bonnar.

“There are mad moments in your world when no-one can help you and you are absolutely on your own.

“And that was that moment for me.

“Fortunately, it was a major moment as well.”

Nicholas’ sense of relief at scoring penalty

Nicholas stepped up for a nerve-wracking fifth penalty of the shoot-out, which had effectively reached sudden death.

The teams were tied at 3-3 as Dariusz Wdowczyk (Celtic) and Brian Grant (Aberdeen) had failed to net their spot-kicks.

Nicholas, who had scored 13 goals that season, slammed home his penalty.

He said: “Scoring the penalty didn’t win us the cup, but there was a sense of relief in my own body and my mind, that says I knew I had done the right thing.

“Of course I wanted to score – it made no difference that it was Celtic.

“I was a professional and was getting paid by Aberdeen fans.

“Aberdeen fans were brilliant with me and it was only fitting that I should pay them the best compliment I could by scoring.

“I can genuinely say it is as proud a moment as I have ever felt when we did the open–top tour to parade the cup to the town hall.

“The cheers I got from the Aberdeen fans that day said: ‘We know you are a Celtic fan, but we truly respect what you had to go through and we felt for you.’

“They felt the emotion, Celtic fans felt the emotion – but no one could help me.”

Aberdeen’s statement win at Parkhead

Only 10 days before the Scottish Cup final, boss Alex Smith fielded a young team in a league match at Parkhead.

The Dons battered Celtic 3-1 with teenagers Graham Watson and Eoin Jess (two) scoring.

Nicholas said: “That young team were brilliant – Eoin Jess, Scott Booth and the other boys

“All the boys who were expected to play in the final were looking at each other, thinking: ‘Oh my god. Maybe they should play that team!’

“It did put a bit of pressure on us as we became favourites.

“Very rarely do you ever go to Glasgow to face one of the big two as a favourite.”

Aberdeen must show no fear in final

That 1990 triumph was the last time Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup.

Nicholas accepts the odds are against Jimmy Thelin’s Dons ending that 35-year drought at Hampden on Saturday.

Aberdeen are now 30 games without a win in all competitions against Celtic, dating back to May 2018.

The Reds were hammered 5-1 at Pittodrie by treble chasing Celtic last week.

In the League Cup semi-final at Hampden earlier this season, the Hoops crushed Aberdeen 6-0.

Nicholas insists it is vital the Reds go into the final with no fear.

He said: “I was up for the Hall of Fame event and met Thelin.

“He took his punishment the last time they went to Hampden to face Celtic.

“It took him and the team quite a bit of time to come out of that.

“Celtic are a winning machine now and are used to overpowering teams.

“If this Aberdeen team go in with any fear, they will get exposed.

“They can’t play a bravado card by saying we are up for this – of course, you are up for it.

“It is a Scottish Cup final and a wonderful opportunity.

“If you make one tiny mistake this Celtic team can kill you.

“And if they go in front they are liable to kill you again.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers left out a number of first-team starters for the 5-1 win at Pittodrie.

Japanese forward Daizen Maeda was left out of the squad at Pittodrie, but Celtic still ran riot.

Aberdeen’s key to shocking Celtic

Maeda was recently awarded Scotland’s Player of the Year award after a stunning season where he has netted 34 goals so far.

Nicholas said: “Thelin as to get the balance right.

“Celtic are strong favourites, but Thelin will be looking at ways to block and shut out Maeda.

“Also they have to handle the wide men to allow their midfield to compete.

“Limiting Callum McGregor is also key to not making them play.

“Aberdeen have nothing to lose because everyone is suggesting Celtic are strong favourites.

“Aberdeen must embrace that rather than be concerned about it.

“They train everyday to get this moment and this might be the day it turns.

“Celtic this season have not been as good defensively – but is all about how you stop that pace and movement upfront.

“If Aberdeen go in with fear, they will lose.”