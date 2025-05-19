EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen would be Scottish football legends forever by disrupting status quo with cup win over Celtic, says Pat Nevin

Stunning treble-chasing Celtic at Hampden would make Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side legends of the Scottish game, says Pat Nevin.

The Dons will bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they face holders Celtic in the final at Hampden on Saturday.

Celtic have dominated Scottish football in recent years and have already won the Premiership and League Cup this season.

Former Everton and Chelsea star Nevin reckons a shock win for Thelin’s side would resonate with more than Dons supporters.

It would also be significant for every non-Old Firm Scottish football fan, as an Aberdeen cup triumph would smash the status quo – if only for one glorious day.

Aberdeen can become Scottish football heroes

For ex-Scotland international Nevin the key to Aberdeen overturning the odds is restricting the influence of Celtic’s midfield maestro Callum McGregor.

Nevin said: “Aberdeen players are going to be heroes forever if they win the Scottish Cup final.

“It is an opportunity to not only be an historical figure for Aberdeen, but also for Scottish football.

“Due to the dominance of Celtic and Rangers, the chance to do that does not happen often.

“If you are a Celtic or Rangers fan, you probably remember the Scottish Cup finals.

“If you’re not a fan of those clubs, all the finals blur into one.

“But Hibs winning their Scottish Cup final for the first time in 114 years, that doesn’t blur.

“And it will be the same with Aberdeen if they lift the trophy, because it’s so rare.

“It will be a win not just for Aberdeen, but for the Premiership and Scottish football.

“Aberdeen will go down in history if they beat Celtic at Hampden to win the trophy.

“They will jump out and stay there forever.”

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990 – when they triumphed 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out against Celtic.

Stopping Celtic’s midfield stars

The omens of ending their 35-year drought are not positive ahead of the trip to the national stadium.

Aberdeen lost 5-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie last week and are now 30 games without a win against the Parkhead side.

The Reds were crushed 6-0 in the League Cup semi-final by the Hoops earlier this season.

Thelin’s Dons are also on a four-game losing streak following a 2-1 reverse at Dundee United in the Premiership curtain-closer.

Nevin, 61, said: “Celtic are used to the Hampden pitch, which is a big surface.

“That is important when you play against teams like Celtic because good players make use of space.

“And that extra acreage at Hampden can be key, especially so late in the season when players can tire.

“Aberdeen have to have their best day, and hope Celtic don’t have their best.

“And if you can stop Celtic’s playmakers, their midfield, that is key.

“Daizen Maeda has been outstanding, but Callum McGregor in particular – you’ve got to stop him.

“If you can prevent McGregor controlling the game, you’ve got a chance against Celtic, as he is brilliant.”

Now a radio and television pundit, Nevin reckons Aberdeen are capable of bringing a goal threat to the final.

Importance of Nisbet’s goal threat

He insists on-loan Millwall attacker Kevin Nisbet must be the focal point of the Aberdeen attack at the national stadium.

Scotland international Nisbet has netted 14 goals in all competitions this season.

The striker scored a clinical header in the loss to Celtic last week.

Nevin said: “Nisbet will be key for Aberdeen as he can score goals at a high level.

“He did well initially at Millwall after moving from Hibs, but then he got injured.

“Nisbet will have learned different things whilst at Millwall.

“And one of the things he’ll have learned is this career doesn’t last forever.

“When the big moments come, you need to grab them.

“And he’s at the right age to be that.”

Pat Nevin was talking with The Press and Journal on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk.