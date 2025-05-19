EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen would be Scottish football legends forever by disrupting status quo with cup win over Celtic, says Pat Nevin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen would be Scottish football legends forever by disrupting status quo with cup win over Celtic, says Pat Nevin

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Nevin also outlined the key to Aberdeen shocking treble-chasing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Stunning treble-chasing Celtic at Hampden would make Jimmy Thelin’s Aberdeen side legends of the Scottish game, says Pat Nevin.

The Dons will bid to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they face holders Celtic in the final at Hampden on Saturday.

Celtic have dominated Scottish football in recent years and have already won the Premiership and League Cup this season.

Former Everton and Chelsea star Nevin reckons a shock win for Thelin’s side would resonate with more than Dons supporters.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrates at full time after the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

It would also be significant for every non-Old Firm Scottish football fan, as an Aberdeen cup triumph would smash the status quo – if only for one glorious day.

Aberdeen can become Scottish football heroes

For ex-Scotland international Nevin the key to Aberdeen overturning the odds is restricting the influence of Celtic’s midfield maestro Callum McGregor.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-1 against Celtic. during a William Hill Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on October 19, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-1 against Celtic. at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

Nevin said: “Aberdeen players are going to be heroes forever if they win the Scottish Cup final.

“It is an opportunity to not only be an historical figure for Aberdeen, but also for Scottish football.

“Due to the dominance of Celtic and Rangers, the chance to do that does not happen often.

“If you are a Celtic or Rangers fan, you probably remember the Scottish Cup finals.

“If you’re not a fan of those clubs, all the finals blur into one.

“But Hibs winning their Scottish Cup final for the first time in 114 years, that doesn’t blur.

“And it will be the same with Aberdeen if they lift the trophy, because it’s so rare.

“It will be a win not just for Aberdeen, but for the Premiership and Scottish football.

“Aberdeen will go down in history if they beat Celtic at Hampden to win the trophy.

“They will jump out and stay there forever.”

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since 1990 – when they triumphed 9-8 in a penalty shoot-out against Celtic.

Stopping Celtic’s midfield stars

The omens of ending their 35-year drought are not positive ahead of the trip to the national stadium.

Aberdeen lost 5-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie last week and are now 30 games without a win against the Parkhead side.

The Reds were crushed 6-0 in the League Cup semi-final by the Hoops earlier this season.

Celtic's Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side's fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Celtic’s Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side’s fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: PA.

Thelin’s Dons are also on a four-game losing streak following a 2-1 reverse at Dundee United in the Premiership curtain-closer.

Nevin, 61, said: “Celtic are used to the Hampden pitch, which is a big surface.

“That is important when you play against teams like Celtic because good players make use of space.

“And that extra acreage at Hampden can be key, especially so late in the season when players can tire.

“Aberdeen have to have their best day, and hope Celtic don’t have their best.

“And if you can stop Celtic’s playmakers, their midfield, that is key.

“Daizen Maeda has been outstanding, but Callum McGregor in particular – you’ve got to stop him.

“If you can prevent McGregor controlling the game, you’ve got a chance against Celtic, as he is brilliant.”

Now a radio and television pundit, Nevin reckons Aberdeen are capable of bringing a goal threat to the final.

Importance of Nisbet’s goal threat

He insists on-loan Millwall attacker Kevin Nisbet must be the focal point of the Aberdeen attack at the national stadium.

Scotland international Nisbet has netted 14 goals in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet (centre) scores to make it 1-1 against Celtic in the 5-1 loss at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet (centre) scores to make it 1-1 against Celtic in the 5-1 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The striker scored a clinical header in the loss to Celtic last week.

Nevin said: “Nisbet will be key for Aberdeen as he can score goals at a high level.

“He did well initially at Millwall after moving from Hibs, but then he got injured.

“Nisbet will have learned different things whilst at Millwall.

“And one of the things he’ll have learned is this career doesn’t last forever.

“When the big moments come, you need to grab them.

“And he’s at the right age to be that.”

Pat Nevin was talking with The Press and Journal on behalf of NewBettingSites.uk.

Conversation