REVEALED: Injury update and return timeline for Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is set to recover from a long-term eye injury in time for pre-season training.

Norwegian Heltne Nilsen has been sidelined for almost two months having suffered a freak eye injury during training.

The 33-year-old last featured for the Dons in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie on March 2.

Heltne Nilsen’s rehabilitation has progressed well recently, and he is set to see a specialist this week.

It is understood the expectation is he will receive the all-clear and will be back in action for the start of pre-season training this summer.

The eye injury prematurely ended the midfielder’s season and he will miss the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

Integral part of Thelin’s starting XI

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin signed Heltne Nilsen for £300,000 from Norwegian club SK Brann last summer.

Heltne Nilsen was an integral part of Thelin’s starting line-up until suffering the injury, starting 34 games.

Aberdeen have sealed a Uefa Conference League second qualifying round slot for next season having finished fifth in the Premiership.

That will be upgraded to a Uefa Europa League play-off spot if the Dons win the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Aberdeen are set to receive a timely boost with Heltne Nilsen expected to receive the go-ahead to return for pre-season in preparation for the Euro campaign.