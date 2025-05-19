REVEALED: Injury update and return timeline for Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: Injury update and return timeline for Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen

Aberdeen midfielder Heltne Nilsen has been ruled out for two months after suffering an eye injury during training.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action during the 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen is set to recover from a long-term eye injury in time for pre-season training.

Norwegian Heltne Nilsen has been sidelined for almost two months having suffered a freak eye injury during training.

The 33-year-old last featured for the Dons in a 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie on March 2.

Heltne Nilsen’s rehabilitation has progressed well recently, and he is set to see a specialist this week.

It is understood the expectation is he will receive the all-clear and will be back in action for the start of pre-season training this summer.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen of Aberdeen directing hi team-mates.
Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action. Image: Shutterstock.

The eye injury prematurely ended the midfielder’s season and he will miss the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

Integral part of Thelin’s starting XI

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin signed Heltne Nilsen for £300,000 from Norwegian club SK Brann last summer.

Heltne Nilsen was an integral part of Thelin’s starting line-up until suffering the injury, starting 34 games.

Aberdeen have sealed a Uefa Conference League second qualifying round slot for next season having finished fifth in the Premiership.

Sivert Heltne Nilsen applauds Aberdeen fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
That will be upgraded to a Uefa Europa League play-off spot if the Dons win the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Aberdeen are set to receive a timely boost with Heltne Nilsen expected to receive the go-ahead to return for pre-season in preparation for the Euro campaign.

 

